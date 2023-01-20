Read full article on original website
Red and Black
R&B VOICES: The Red & Black gives the in’s and out’s of the year
Just how Mariah Carey defrosts at Christmastime, the “in’s” and “out’s” TikTok trend has begun to recirculate since December. For those of you who live a life beyond what’s trending on TikTok, in’s and out’s describe something we all do every new year — decide what needs to be left in the past.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The Shut-Ups perform album release show
The Shut-Ups celebrated the release of their sixth album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs" with a performance at Ciné in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 20. Opening up for the Athens-based band was guitar duo FLAP from Atlanta.
Red and Black
Beloved Athens icon William Orten Carlton dies at 73
Athens legend William Orten Carlton, otherwise known as “Ort,” died at St. Mary’s hospital Saturday afternoon at 73 years old, according to Flagpole Magazine. Carlton was known for his influence on Athens culture, with a deep passion and enthusiasm for craft beer. He was also known for paving the way for the Athens beer scene, a strong foot in the music scene and a timeless essence.
Red and Black
Athens Wine Weekend returns to The Classic Center
Athens Wine Weekend is returning to The Classic Center Feb. 3-5. Athens Wine Weekend benefits The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships, according to The Classic Center. The weekend starts with the Amuse-Bouche, or “a little surprise,”...
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
Red and Black
Velvet Rope & MJ bring Janet and Michael Jackson tributes to Morton Theatre
On Jan. 20, the Morton Theatre hosted Velvet Rope & MJ, live tributes to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson. Singers and dancers brought the lyrics and choreography of both artists to life in a concert-like stage performance, including costumes, background dancers and live music. At the group’s first show in...
Red and Black
‘No complaints’: Athens businesses reflect on the effect of UGA’s back-to-back wins
For the last two football seasons, Georgia Bulldog fans all over the country rang in the New Year hoping to soon ring the Chapel Bell in celebration of a national championship title. Once again, that hope came true with the University of Georgia’s defeat over Texas Christian University .
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to Vanderbilt
The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Vanderbilt University at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Athens, Georgia, with a score of 82-85. Their next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, against the University of Tennessee.
Red and Black
Georgia track and field shines in New Mexico
Georgia track and field traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday for its second indoor meet of the season. This marks the first trip of the year to Albuquerque for the Bulldogs. Qualifying athletes will return to New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 10-11. In the men’s...
Funeral set for Devin Willock, Bulldog lineman killed in crash
Georgia Bulldog football players were among those who gathered for a private weekend memorial service for Devin Willock, the 20 year-old killed in a January 15 car crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. A funeral will be held in his native New Jersey this coming Friday. Willock and 24 year-old Chandler LeCroy died in the wreck that happened just hours after a public celebration of the Dogs latest national championship. Two other people were injured.
diply.com
Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock
More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
AD Mitchell announces transfer to Texas
On Jan. 20, just two days after Adonai “AD” Mitchell entered the transfer portal, Mitchell will head to the University of Texas. He made the announcement on his twitter. The Longhorns were one of the most likely destinations for the former Bulldog. The Missouri City, Texas native now returns home to the state where he played his first seasons of high school football.
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix
Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between. Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
chambleeblueandgold.com
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris
In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball team falls on the road to Texas A&M
An old face came back to bite the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday as they lost 75-73 to Texas A&M in College Station. Freshman Aggie forward Janiah Barker, who was previously committed to Georgia in high school before flipping to A&M, scored 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, torching the Bulldogs.
Red and Black
Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports
1 - The football team has changed dramatically over the past few days, losing players to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. AD Mitchell — who has four touchdown catches in his four playoff games with the Bulldogs — transferred to Texas, while five-star tight end Arik Gilbert found his way to Nebraska. Meanwhile, Georgia acquired cornerback Smoke Bouie, a four-star recruit who only played in four games during his freshman season at Texas A&M.
Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens
State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
