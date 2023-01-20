ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘Murder Mystery 2’: Everything To Know About The Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Sequel

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Netflix

Dynamic duo Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reuniting onscreen for Murder Mystery 2. After the success of 2019’s Murder Mystery, the pair is ready to solve another murder. Get ready for all the laughs. Netflix recently revealed the release date for Murder Mystery 2, and it will be the perfect way to kick off spring.

Murder Mystery 2 will have lavish locations just like the first movie. Say hello to Hawaii and Paris! Over the course of filming, Jennifer made sure to keep fans in the loop about all the fun moments happening behind the scenes. From the release date to the cast to a possible Murder Mystery 3, here are all the latest updates about Murder Mystery 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjiMw_0kLRJycO00
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston filming ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris. (Netflix)

Murder Mystery 2 Release Date

Murder Mystery 2 will be released on Netflix on March 31, 2023. Netflix announced the release date in their official 2023 movie preview. As of right now, Netflix has not announced any plans for a limited theatrical release. The first Murder Mystery was released exclusively on Netflix on June 14, 2019.

Murder Mystery 2 Cast

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are returning for Murder Mystery 2 as Audrey and Nick Spitz. Nick is a New York City cop, while Audrey is a hairdresser and murder mystery novel enthusiast. Adeel Akhtar’s The Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenda are also returning.

New cast members for Murder Mystery 2 include Mark Strong as Miller, Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Helene, and Kuhoo Verma as Saira. Variety also reported that Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva have also joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2.

Murder Mystery 2 was directed and co-written by Jeremy Garelick. Other writers include Adam and James Vanderbilt. Producers include Jennifer, Adam, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, and Allen Covert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZoD2_0kLRJycO00
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as Nick and Audrey Spitz. (Netflix)

What Is Murder Mystery 2 About?

The logline for Murder Mystery 2 reads: “Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.”

Where Was Murder Mystery 2 Filmed?

Murder Mystery 2 began filming in early 2022, with principal photography starting in January 2022. Filming took place in Hawaii and Paris. In early February 2022, Jennifer posted behind-the-scenes footage while on set in Hawaii with Adam. “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2,” she captioned the Instagram post. Adam and Jen have been longtime friends since they starred in the 2011 movie Just Go With It.

The Morning Show star revealed that she and Adam had wrapped filming on April 8, 2022, in Paris. “Merciiii Paris. That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” she wrote on Instagram. Her behind-the-scenes video featured sweet photos with Adam, the streets of Paris, and all the fun things happening in between Murder Mystery 2 takes.

When the cast was filming in Paris, the war in Ukraine was going on. Jennifer revealed how she felt about filming the sequel with a war so close by. “It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn’t been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic,” Jennifer told PEOPLE. “Also, Ukraine was a stone’s throw away.”

Jennifer added that she felt “so useless” making a comedy while the war was happening. “I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute,” she said.

Will There Be A Murder Mystery 3?

Netflix has not announced whether or not there will be a Murder Mystery 3. They will likely wait to see how Murder Mystery 2 performs on the streaming service.

The first Murder Mystery was a major hit for Netflix. The streaming service revealed via Twitter after the movie’s release that Murder Mystery was watched by 30,869,863 accounts in its first 3 days, the biggest opening ever for a Netflix film at the time.

Over 13.3 million accounts were in the U.S. and Canada alone. Over 17.4 million accounts outside the U.S. and Canada watched in the first 3 days. Netflix defines “watched” as members finishing 70% of the episode.

Adam and Happy Madison Productions have had a deal with Netflix since 2014. After making 6 movies for Netflix, the streamer announced in 2020 that Adam would make 4 more Netflix films, according to IndieWire. Since then, Adam has starred in the critically-acclaimed film Hustle, Hubie Halloween, and Murder Mystery 2 for the streamer and has produced (but not starred in) others.

In addition to Murder Mystery 2, Adam has also starred in the upcoming Netflix films Spaceman, The Out-Laws, and You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

