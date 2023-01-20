Read full article on original website
Suspect Arrested After Hours-Long Armed Standoff At Methuen Home: Police
An individual was arrested following a multi-hour armed standoff outside a Methuen home, authorities said. Officers responded for a report of the individual for another incident at the home on Arabian Drive just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Police Chief Scott McNamara reports. The sus…
NECN
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
newportdispatch.com
Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH
MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument
A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument. According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument...
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint near Red Arrow diner in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hooksett man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint near a diner early Friday morning. Manchester police said around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim reported that...
WMUR.com
Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
Mass man facing DWI charges after driving wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — A Massachusetts man is facing DWI charges after driving the wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire. On January 21, 2023, around 9 p.m., NH State Police received reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in the city of Concord. Troopers...
NECN
‘Absolutely Gruesome': Mother Horrified by Burning, Beating That Left 7-Year-Old Son in Coma
A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after a 7-year-old boy was found unconscious and suffering from serious burns to his face and body on Tuesday. Rainah Riley says her son, Jaevion, is in a coma after being rushed to a hospital in Boston. She says the man who was arrested, 25-year-old Murtadah Moham, is his biological father.
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
newportdispatch.com
Carjacking in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
whdh.com
Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
State police investigating deadly wrong-way crash that closed down I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass- — State police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that closed down parts of Interstate 290 in Worcester on Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Burncoat Street at Exit 23 just before 9 p.m. learned of a wrong-way driver going west on the same side of the highway in the area of downtown Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.
manchesterinklink.com
Hooksett man accused of taking keys at gunpoint, driving off with victim’s car
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man faces a slew of charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery outside of the Red Arrow Diner early Friday. On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell St for a report of an armed robbery.
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near Mass & Cass
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a car that hit and killed a man in the South End Friday night. Officers responding to the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue around 10:40 p.m. found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Boston Police say the suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.
NECN
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
Methuen Police Arrest Barricaded Person; Identity Protected by Legislature’s Secrecy Law
An unnamed person, protected by the state legislature’s 2014 secrecy law, who was barricaded with, what police said, was “live” ammunition inside a Methuen home was arrested by Methuen police Sunday night. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said “the individual was taken into custody without incident...
