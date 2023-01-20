ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH

A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
PELHAM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Young boy, adult seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD — An 11-year-old was injured during a snowmobile crash in Milford yesterday. The incident took place at around 12:45 p.m. Authorities say the boy was found unconscious when they arrived. A 42-year-old man from Milford was driving the snowmobile when it hit a rock. Both were thrown from...
MILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Child, man injured after snowmobile crash in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — A child and a man were injured and taken to the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Milford. New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, conservation officers responded to a report of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Milford. The...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Carjacking in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 53-year-old man was arrested following a carjacking in Manchester early yesterday morning. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery at the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street at around 1:30 a.m. Arriving officers spoke with the victim who reported that he was leaving the...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Suspect and victim in Manchester, NH hit-and-run both found dead

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say both the suspect and the victim in pedestrian hit-and-run in Manchester, NH have died. Police say the 35-year-old man who was hit by a car on Union Street early Sunday morning died at the hospital after suffering serious head injuries. During the investigation, police...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

State police investigating deadly wrong-way crash that closed down I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass- — State police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that closed down parts of Interstate 290 in Worcester on Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a single-car crash on the eastbound side of the highway near Burncoat Street at Exit 23 just before 9 p.m. learned of a wrong-way driver going west on the same side of the highway in the area of downtown Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple

The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
CONCORD, NH
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury

At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy