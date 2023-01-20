ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Methuen police arrest barricaded subject

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners were called to a home in Methuen where an individual had barricaded themselves inside and made an arrest without incident. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report...
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after police fire at suspect in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they drove toward responding police, an official said. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Student injured during fight at Boston Latin Academy

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers responded to Boston Latin Academy on Monday after school officials say a fight broke out between four middle-school students. In a letter to parents, the head of the school says one of the students was injured and was taken to a school nurse. And then, out of an abundance of caution, the student was taken to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: 60-year-old Fall River shooting victim in ‘stable condition’

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Fall River Saturday is in stable condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned on assault, vandalism charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common. Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Man killed in hit-and-run near Mass. & Cass in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy