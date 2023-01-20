Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police: MBTA bus hit by unlicensed drunk driver outside Nubian Square Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was side swiped by an unlicensed drunk driver early Monday morning outside Nubian Square Station, according to Transit Police. Police say the operator of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Boston woman, was unlicensed, failed several sobriety tests, and had an open container of alcohol in her car.
whdh.com
Car gets stuck on Green Line tracks in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks. The operator told police she accidentally turned onto...
whdh.com
Police to conduct water search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police plan to conduct a water search this week for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
Boston 25 News
Man spits on McDonalds worker, returns to restaurant three hours later with axe
MANCHESTER, NH — A Webster man is under arrest after he spit on a McDonalds worker and later returned to the restaurant with an axe. On January 22, around 10 p.m., Manchester police responded to the McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street for a report of a customer who was causing trouble at the drive through window.
Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument
A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument. According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument...
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
whdh.com
Boston police officer injured making arrest after protesters deface Common bandstand
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was injured after being assaulted while responding to a protest at the Parkman Bandstand late Saturday night that resulted in two arrested. Officers responding to the Parkman Bandstand around 9:30 p.m. found an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read...
whdh.com
Methuen police arrest barricaded subject
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department and its law enforcement partners were called to a home in Methuen where an individual had barricaded themselves inside and made an arrest without incident. Shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday, Methuen Police responded to a home on Arabian Drive for a report...
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
Boston Man Admits To Stomping Man To Death During Robbery: DA
A 26-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty to stomping a drug dealer to death in 2017 during an armed robbery, authorities announced. Thomas Isaac, 26, was sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on charges of manslaughter and armed robbery, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Monday,…
whdh.com
Police identify vehicle of interest in hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a vehicle of interest in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old man Friday night. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers
BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after police fire at suspect in Norwood
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they drove toward responding police, an official said. Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area...
whdh.com
Student injured during fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers responded to Boston Latin Academy on Monday after school officials say a fight broke out between four middle-school students. In a letter to parents, the head of the school says one of the students was injured and was taken to a school nurse. And then, out of an abundance of caution, the student was taken to the hospital.
whdh.com
Police: 60-year-old Fall River shooting victim in ‘stable condition’
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 60-year-old man who was shot multiple times in Fall River Saturday is in stable condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fall River police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
whdh.com
Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned on assault, vandalism charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on assault and vandalism charges in connection with a protest Saturday night on Boston common. Riley Dowell, 23, who was born as Jared Dowell and now uses the pronouns she/her,...
whdh.com
Man killed in hit-and-run near Mass. & Cass in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass. Boulevard after a person in a wheelchair was fatally struck Friday night by a motorist who fled the scene. Police cruisers and crime scene tape could be seen at the intersection late Friday night and into...
whdh.com
Police responding to serious crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions. Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries. No...
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
Comments / 1