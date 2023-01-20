Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
5 things to know about Kevin Mawae, former Titan next Lipscomb Academy football coach
Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is expected to be named the next Lipscomb Academy football coach to replace Trent Dilfer, multiple sources have told The Tennessean. The Mustangs enjoyed four years of success under Trent Dilfer that included back-to-back Division II-AA state championships. Dilfer was hired by UAB Nov. 30.
