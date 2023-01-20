Read full article on original website
BONEYARD: Bulldogs enjoy a big Sunday in the transfer market
Mississippi State had some immediate needs to fill in the NCAA transfer portal. The Bulldog quickly identified some defensive backs with which to revamp the secondary and a kicker to replace the outgoing Massimo Biscardi. With those gaps filled, State turned its attention to the offensive side of the football.
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Starkville Daily News
Stonework finished at Starkville’s Cross of Christ
The Cross of Christ for Starkville recently completed part of its phase two construction with the completion and dedication of the stonework at the base of the cross, in a walkway, and on the back wall of the pavilion. “The Cross of Christ for Starkville board of directors decided we...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
theclintoncourier.net
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends
Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Commercial Dispatch
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
WTOK-TV
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
kicks96news.com
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
wcbi.com
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests
COURTNEY COLEMAN, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 2nd, NCJC. Bond $2,500. ERIC COPELAND, 44, Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. SHERAYAH EADES, 33, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Service, Disturbance of Family, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $600, $1,000. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA,...
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
wcbi.com
Man with warrant arrested after driving recklessly, crashing car in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re wanted on criminal charges, it’s usually a good idea to avoid suspicious behavior. A Tupelo man learned that lesson the hard way. Last Thursday, Tupelo police spotted a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly. When they attempted to pull the driver over...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
247Sports
