Read full article on original website
Related
Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 8)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Jan. 22. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 21-22
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 22
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 22. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there. DIVISION I.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
Nottingham boys basketball edges Cicero-North Syracuse with game-winning layup, defense
Nottingham junior Steyvon Jones led the way with 33 points, but none were more important than the two he scored against Cicero-North Syracuse in the final seconds of Friday’s boys basketball matchup.
Turnaround teams: 6 Section III girls basketball teams that have improved from last season
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are unpredictable. Between graduation, transfers, injuries and more, each season a new team can emerge as a contender. This winter, plenty of Section III girls basketball have experienced more success than last season.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0