Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said there’s more than meets the eye as to why classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The reason, the Florida congressman claimed, is that “the deep state” is bent on nixing the president’s potential re-election campaign.In a Newsmax interview Monday night, Gaetz told host Eric Bolling that his take on the matter is “different” than what many have said. “I actually think the deep state has figured out that Joe Biden isn’t going to win the 2024 election against any Republican that’s nominated, and...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 54 MINUTES AGO