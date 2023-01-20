ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Fairhope Rotary Club visits Selma to help those in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It has been more than a week since an EF-2 tornado tore through Selma. Organizations across Alabama have rushed into the area offering resources to help Selma get back on its feet. The Fairhope Rotary Club is one of those groups. The president of the...
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February

The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site

Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
City of Mobile accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Applications are now open for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy. Established in 2021, this program offers Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our team leaders. C251: Citizens Academy is an...
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Simply Sweet Shoppe shares Mardi Gras treats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply Sweet Shoppe shares some of their Mardi Gras treats with us. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
