4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
USS Alabama Crewmates program looking for new members to come aboard
Officials at Battleship Memorial Park are looking for new crewmates. Applications for next year’s USS Alabama Crewmates program open Monday morning.
utv44.com
Fairhope Rotary Club visits Selma to help those in need
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It has been more than a week since an EF-2 tornado tore through Selma. Organizations across Alabama have rushed into the area offering resources to help Selma get back on its feet. The Fairhope Rotary Club is one of those groups. The president of the...
‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site
Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
Procession of first responders honors Mobile County volunteer firefighter
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash more than a week ago. Thomas Graham had been with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department for nearly four years before he died riding his motorcycle north of Saraland. A giant flag waved across the roadway and a deafening […]
Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
utv44.com
City of Mobile accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Applications are now open for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy. Established in 2021, this program offers Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our team leaders. C251: Citizens Academy is an...
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Options
Pensacola, Florida offers a variety of fishing charter options for both experienced anglers and beginners. Whether you're looking to reel in a big catch or just enjoy a day out on the water, there's a charter for you.
WALA-TV FOX10
Simply Sweet Shoppe shares Mardi Gras treats
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply Sweet Shoppe shares some of their Mardi Gras treats with us. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
utv44.com
Mobile area JROTC Cadets come together to clean up Oak Lawn Cemetery
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A local veterans cemetery that has recently fallen on hard times is looking a bit prouder, thanks to more than a hundred mobile county students who chose to get their hands dirty. Their mission?. Give back to those who have served our country by clipping,...
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
