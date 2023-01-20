ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson 'knows he needs fixing,' wants Sean Payton as head coach

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Russell Wilson just went through the worst season of his NFL career. In his first year with as the Broncos’ starter, Wilson posted career lows in completion rate (60.5%), touchdowns passes (16), QBR (37.0) and took more sacks (55) than ever before. One thing that could help Wilson get back on track is better coaching, as it’s clear the now-fired Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t up to the job.

On that front, the favorite to land the Broncos’ open head coach position appears to be Sean Payton. According to Colin Cowherd, Wilson has reached out, knows he needs fixing and wants Payton to be his coach.

There are obstacles to any team looking to hire Payton (there are at least four). For one thing, the Saints still control him and they’re reportedly asking for multiple first-round picks – something the Broncos don’t have this year thanks to the Wilson trade. Payton is also expected to command between $20 and $25 million per season.

Denver has never been shy about spending money and resources to get their guy though, so if the new ownership group is sold on Payton the same way Wilson is, odds are he will be the hire.

Before the season began Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension, so the only way out for the Broncos is for Wilson to get his groove back.

