Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Whales Go On $1.4B Buying Spree
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have accumulated $1.4 billion in the asset during the last two weeks, a sign that could be bullish for the coin. Bitcoin Whales Added 70,000 BTC To Their Holdings In Two Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, BTC whales have been showing...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
Top Cryptos to Explode in 2023? Experts say its Cardano, Huobi Token (HT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In the last few months, the global crypto went over $3 trillion market valuation to less than $800 billion. Investors who have lost much of their portfolio to the dramas are now looking for better investment opportunities. Therefore, it is important to choose the best tokens to avoid making another investment mistake.
Bitcoin Hits $23,000 As Crypto Market Cap Revisits $1 Trillion Mark
Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has been crossing multiple crucial resistances since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is now up 14% in the weekly timeframe, and trading at $23,008, making BTC break through the $22,000 and $23,000 resistance levels that have limited the crypto’s ascent.
Bearish Indicator: Are Big Players No Longer Interested In Bitcoin?
Bitcoin prices are trending higher, but big players appear hesitant to buy into the current rally. On-chain data shows that exchange, digital asset banks, and miner BTC reserves are relatively lower. Over the past weeks, the spot price of BTC has soared over 40%, bottoming at around $15,300 registered in Q4 2022. Bitcoin has now risen to retest $23,300, reaching a new Q1 2023 high.
Dogecoin Price Technicals Suggest DOGE Must Clear $0.920 For Another Rally
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.085 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.092 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.085 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0850 zone and the 100 simple...
TEZRO – An App To Keep Your Crypto Assets Safe And Chat With Your Friends
TEXT MESSAGE SYSTEM – Send and receive fully encrypted text messages. TEZRO Exchange – Allows users to trade their digital assets, including more than 1000 cryptocurrencies. TEZRO Gift – Allows you to offer digital gifts to loved ones. Buy Goods in Tezro – Buy electronics, clothes, art,...
Binance Announces New Transaction Limit By Fiat Partner – What Could This Mean For BNB?
According to a report by Bloomberg, crypto exchange Binance has announced that one of its fiat trading partners, Signature Bank, will no longer be processing transactions of less than $100,000 as the bank attempts to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Binance said this is a broad action affecting...
Coinbase Exec Accuses Binance Of Crypto Price Manipulation
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance was in the crossfire of critics for a long time after the FTX collapse. In particular, there was harsh criticism because of an opaque proof of reserves issued by the auditing firm Mazars, which paused the cooperation with the exchange shortly thereafter. Over...
Looking To Diversify Your Portfolio In 2023? Check Out ImmutableX (IMX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The crypto market seems to be picking up already, with coins showing higher price increase as compared to the constant decline of last year. As such, investors have flocked to the market, looking for new tokens to diversify their portfolios. According to recent statistics, investors are going for a new...
Why Bitcoin Has The Momentum To Run Beyond 23,000
The price of Bitcoin keeps smashing resistance levels while reclaiming previously lost territory. Unlike other rallies into the current area, this price action might suggest a persistent trend and a new dawn for the industry following months of collapsing companies and bankruptcies. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Starts To Leave Bear Market Zone, Bull Rally Here?
On-chain data shows the annual rate of change in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple has exited the bear market zone, a sign that a bull rally may be here. Bitcoin Puell Multiple 365-Day Rate Of Change Has Shot Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this could...
Flynt Finance’s USDC Delta Neutral Strategy: A Smart Move for Diversifying Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio
Flynt Finance, a cryptocurrency wealth management platform, has launched a new product that aims to provide a new investment strategy for cryptocurrency investors. The company’s recently launched USDC delta neutral strategy uses GMX’s GLP liquidity pool, a decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. The GLP pool is a basket of assets that includes a mix of stable and non-stable assets, allowing for a dynamic investment approach that can adapt to market fluctuations.
What Is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
Aptos Climbs 75% – What Keeps APT In The Green In Last 7 Days
Aptos has been driven upwards by internal developments in the ecosystem. According to CoinGecko, APT is up 75% in the bi-weekly timeframe, notching its biggest gains this January. The Aptos ecosystem mainnet was only released on October 12, 2022, which makes it one of the youngest blockchains in the market....
Ethereum Users are excited about New ERC20 Pancake swap like DEX called Toon Finance
Ethereum users have been excited about the long but much needed dex swap that is a lot like the pancake swap however for ERC20 rather than BEP20. If you are familiar with the BEP20 network then you should know about the ERC20 network which is basically the same thing. Binance is actually a clone or fork of Ethereum.
Solana Keeps Positive Radiance But Bears Could Dampen The Mood At This Level
In recent times, the Solana price has witnessed a considerable upward push, which made the coin breach important resistance levels. Over the last 24 hours, SOL has rallied close to 20%, and in a week’s time, the altcoin has appreciated close to 40%. As Bitcoin’s price has remained above...
Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Three Tokens Resisting the Bear Market
Despite most cryptocurrencies having lost over 90% of their value over the last couple of months, Cosmos (ATOM) and Tron (TRX) have resisted the bear market, being down around 70% and 50%, respectively. On the other hand, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which managed to skyrocket by over 980% in December 2022, and analysts are now predicting the token will surge by more than 6,000% in 2023.
THETA Breaches $1 Level Courtesy Of Solid On-Chain Developments
Streaming services have become a big part of the modern society. Theta Network is building that kind of tech for the Web 3 space. The network’s native token THETA has been going bullish in the past few weeks as a result of on-chain developments and the reversal of the sentiment on cryptocurrencies.
Is Litecoin (LTC) Expecting A Pullback Before Soaring Again?
The Litecoin price has shown bullish sentiment over the past week once it bounced off the $81 resistance zone. Over the last 24 hours, the altcoin jumped by 2%, and in the past week, the LTC price gained close to 6%. As Bitcoin continues to trot upwards and is now...
