WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WDAM-TV
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Moore said officers...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,. Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Commercial burglary suspect surrenders to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man wanted in connection with a burglary earlier this month at a Dollar General store surrendered to Hattiesburg police overnight. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday morning that Carlis Young, 31, had turned himself in and been booked into the Forrest County Jail..
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
WDAM-TV
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
WDAM-TV
Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
WDAM-TV
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours
On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D's Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D's. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
WDAM-TV
Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
WDAM-TV
Jones County man arrested for December overdose death
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December. JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield. Holifield died following a reported...
WDAM-TV
Wayne Co. attorney arrested on conspiracy in connection to Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during the emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshall...
Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
mageenews.com
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of...
WDAM-TV
Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
