ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking suspect wanted for overnight home invasion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg looking for a Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to an overnight home invasion. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for James Powe, 47,. Moore said HPD officers responded to a call in the 800 block...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Commercial burglary suspect surrenders to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man wanted in connection with a burglary earlier this month at a Dollar General store surrendered to Hattiesburg police overnight. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Saturday morning that Carlis Young, 31, had turned himself in and been booked into the Forrest County Jail..
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police seeking information on Jan. 15 shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking for information in relation to a shooting that happened this past weekend. On Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:14 a.m., Laurel police officers responded to South 16th Avenue on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Apprehends Juveniles from Big D Robbery in 2 Hours

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On 1/20/2023 around 2am Officers were dispatched to Big D’s Pawn at 134 Simpson Hwy 149, Magee for an alarm call with broken glass. Officers arrived, cleared and processed the scene. A short time later officers made contact with two males juveniles walking near the scene; these juveniles matched video evidence collected from Big D’s. The juveniles were transported to Magee Police Department where they were interviewed and gave officers the location of the stolen items as well as a written confession.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lau-tori’s Fine Foods closed to clean, make repairs after weekend break-in

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department is currently investigating a break-in that took place over the weekend at a local restaurant. According to a Facebook post on Monday, Lau-tori’s Fine Foods was broken into over the week. The restaurant announced that they will not be open as they are cleaning up damages and making repairs.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County man arrested for December overdose death

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 36-year man Friday and charged him with manslaughter in a reported overdose in December. JCSD Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said deputies arrested Shawn Thrash in the December death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield. Holifield died following a reported...
JONES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Human remains found in Mississippi identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Kangaroo Yoga comes to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Safari TAILS hosted its Kangaroo Yoga session for the first time in more than a year. The cool weather helped encourage the animals to provide the class with extra entertainment. “They’re usually more lazy, because it’s usually hot. It’s colder right now, so the kangaroos...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy