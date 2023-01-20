Sami Zayn had his trial in front of the Tribal Court on Raw XXX, though he will undergo a final test at the Royal Rumble. Monday night’s show opened with the trial of Sami Zayn, in which Paul Heyman acted as the prosecuting attorney and laid out a number of arguments as to why Zayn is a traitor to the Island of Relevancy and has been plotting against The Bloodline the entire time.

