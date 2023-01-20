ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah PD celebrates K-9 paw-tner's 4th birthday

PADUCAH — K-9 Joker has a knack for sniffing out trouble. Whether he's cleaning up crime, or crumbs — he's a valuable part of the Paducah Police Department's team. According to a Monday morning Facebook post, officers responded to Joker's growling stomach with a bone-shaped birthday cake. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah woman celebrates 106th birthday with friends, family

PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her. Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Autumn Bell Championship Ring Presentation

Christian County grad and current University of Louisville student Autumn Bell was formally presented her state championship ring for her triple jump performance last spring between quarters at the Christian County-Hopkinsville boys’ basketball game Saturday night. Take a look at the presentation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need

BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
BENTON, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall Strong, 5 years later

Be like Bailey, Play like Preston: Teens leave lasting legacy in wake of Marshall County shooting. It's been exactly five years since two 15-year-old students' lives were tragically taken in a shooting at Marshall County High School. On this somber anniversary, we're remembering Preston Cope and Bailey Holt — and the lasting impact their kindness has had on a whole community.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Old Farley Elementary becoming community center

PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/22 Racer Rewind

PADUCAH, Ky. - After suffering a blowout loss to Belmont earlier this week, Murray State bounced back with a big win over Indiana State last night. For the best plays of the week, here's this week's Racer Rewind, featuring Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
MURRAY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Prohm, Racers supporting White following arrest

MURRAY, Ky. - It's been one week since Murray State forward Kenny White was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. Since then, the program hasn't commented on what's next as it relates to White's return to the court. What they have said, however, is that they're fully behind White during this disciplinary process.
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft

A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Racers Fall To Lady Bears at Home

The Murray State women's basketball team could not find its groove Sunday and fell to Missouri State, 77-61, at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Missouri State opened the game on an 8-0 run and outscored the Racers 26-9 in the first quarter, a deficit from which Murray State would never recover.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Caldwell County animal abuse case

Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law. Stallins let her pet go outside after a bath and then, she vanished. Athena was found a day later with a cable tied around her back legs and gunshot wound on her spine, paralyzing her.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner

PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy