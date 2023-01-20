ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Wary Mint Hill residents push back against plans for $50M industrial park near I-485

By Gordon Rago
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXfKn_0kLRHg2y00

Atlanta warehouse developer, meet Mint Hill residents.

A $50 million proposal from Strategic Real Estate Partners to build a nearly half-a-million-square-foot industrial park has been met with strong opposition from residents who live nearby.

It also comes as Mint Hill seeks to maintain its small-town feel while guiding growth in and around its main corridors. The town of about 27,000 people is about 13 miles east of Charlotte.

Residents who live in a cluster of homes behind the proposed site are pushing back on the project, sending emails and phone calls to town leaders urging them not to support it. One resident started a Facebook page , telling people to contact the town to say residents aren’t supportive.

Three residents who live nearby told The Charlotte Observer they mainly worry the added truck traffic could bring a dangerous element to an already busy group of roads by Interstate 485.

“This is our retirement home,” said Jeff Miller, who lives on Connell Road, just behind the proposed project site. “We don’t want to deal with trucks going up and down the road all the time. We want to get out of our neighborhood safely.”

Details on the Mint Hill proposal

Strategic Real Estate Partners is seeking approval from town commissioners to rezone 38 acres from residential to industrial. The land is north of Mint Hill’s main drag, and sandwiched between Albemarle Road, I-485 and Blair Road.

One of the company’s principals, J.R. Wright, presented the project to the town last month during a workshop.

As of Thursday, the company hadn’t filed a formal rezoning application, meaning it hasn’t gone before the town for a public hearing and vote. The company missed the deadline to get on the agenda for the town’s February meeting, planning director John Hoard told the Observer in an email.

Wright did not respond to requests for comment from the Observer.

In the December meeting, Wright said the proposal would include two buildings; one consisting of 282,000 square feet and the other 212,000 square feet. There would be 116 truck bay doors between both.

The truck loading doors will face the inside of the site and landscaping and berms will help provide a buffer from the rest of the town, Wright said.

Strategic Real Estate Partners is also proposing to donate a 1/2 acre on the property for a public park. The park would be separated from the truck site with landscaping and a berm.

It’s not clear what businesses would go at the site. One logistics company out of Atlanta is interested in signing a long term lease, according to Wright.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjjEL_0kLRHg2y00
Strategic Real Estate Partners is seeking to rezone 38 acres for a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Mint Hill, close to Interstate 485. If the development is approved, several semi trucks will have routes through a heavily residential area and add more traffic to an already congested stretch of road that also includes Rocky River High School. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Developer gets push back from Mint Hill

But the developer got push back from the town of Mint Hill.

One commissioner, Patrick Holton, questioned Wright at the December meeting. He wasn’t sure about the idea of having children play in a public park next to an industrial site.

He told Wright he has to consider how proposed projects will benefit the community. “To me, that’s not a benefit,” Holton said of the small park.

Holton has received a number of emails and calls about the proposal. Even though the developer has not filed a formal zoning application, it has met with neighbors, according to residents.

“I haven’t gotten anybody that wants this project,” Holton said.

Holton also worried about what could happen to the warehouse buildings in five years and the prospect of having them sit empty.

“I don’t want to look at two big vacant buildings on one of the main arteries coming into town,” Holton said.

Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons told Wright the town is not in a position to rush the process on such a big project. He asked Wright to contact the town planning staff to provide more details on the proposal.

“If that means slowing this thing down a little bit then I’m all in favor of slowing this thing down a little bit so we’ve got all the information,” Simmons told Wright at the December meeting.

Traffic concerns in Mint Hill

The majority of residents who are against the petition live in the Summerwood section of Mint Hill. The cluster of several hundred homes sits not far from the proposed industrial site.

School buses and students are constantly going in and out of nearby Rocky River High School.

One intersection — at Connell and Blair roads near an I-485 ramp — has seen a number of car crashes in recent years, residents told the Observer.

“The left turn (from Connell Road on to Blair Road) is impossible,” Miller said. “You have to floor it just to get out because you’ve been sitting there almost four or five minutes.”

Another resident, Matteo Sebastiano, moved to Mint Hill about a year ago from Ballantyne. He was concerned to see that a recently adopted land use plan from the town recommends industrial zoning near Summerwood.

He wouldn’t have moved into the home if there was a chance the area could become more industrial.

Strategic Real Estate Partners is also proposing to donate $250,000 to improving traffic, but residents don’t seem convinced that would help.

There are cars coming off the interstate and residents trying to get in and out of Summerwood.

“You put a lot of 18-wheelers into that traffic,” Sebastiano said. “It’s scary.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director

Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city

In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary

CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus involved in early-morning Matthews crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus in Matthews early Monday morning. The crash happened in the area of Matthews Mint Hill Road and Crestdale Road around 6:48 a.m., according to Matthews Police. Police said one student was on board the...
MATTHEWS, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
thepulseofnh.com

Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino

The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
439
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy