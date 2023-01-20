ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment

North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch

Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Bacot leads Heels past Wolfpack; Smith leaves with injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Another one. N.C. A&T Women's hoops 2023 commit Paris Locke receives McDonald's All-American Game nomination

Coach Tarrell Robinson, after 200 plus wins, appears to be just getting started with building his N.C. A&T State University Basketball Program into a powerhouse. In addition to the four transfers already competing at a high level in the CAA this year, the players coming in next year for Robinson will bolster the Aggies in a major way with size, speed and shooting.
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer gambles with Jeremy Roach time

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer planned to limit Jeremy Roach's minutes on Saturday afternoon. After all, the 68-66 home win over the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) marked the junior captain's first action in 17 days after missing the previous three games with a lingering toe injury ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Boys Basketball: Jordan handles Hillside in rivalry game, 69-59

Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons took to the road and earned a 69-59 rivalry win over their crosstown rival Hillside Hornets on Friday night. The two DAC-VII rivals sat in first and second place in the conference entering play, and the Falcons were able to stay atop the conference and unbeaten in league play with the win.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett

Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, January 23rd. She discussed the N&O article that questioned her doctoral dissertation, gave a school health update, and discussed the idea of eliminating class rank. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC

