Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Million dollar soccer tournament coming to CaryThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws
Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
BREAKING: Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment
North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch
Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
Bacot breaks records as UNC defeats NC State 80-69; Wolfpack’s Terquavion Smith suffers injury
N.C. State basketball officials later said Smith suffered an elbow and neck injury.
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
Tyler Hansbrough Passes Torch to Armando Bacot as UNC Rebound King
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina basketball great Tyler Hansbrough has maintained a place in Chapel Hill through the years, but has spent most of his time lately around Bowling Green, Ky., in an area where other members of his family live, while rehabbing after undergoing a clean-up surgery for a knee meniscus issue.
Bacot leads Heels past Wolfpack; Smith leaves with injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday. Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for […]
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch
It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.
247Sports
Another one. N.C. A&T Women's hoops 2023 commit Paris Locke receives McDonald's All-American Game nomination
Coach Tarrell Robinson, after 200 plus wins, appears to be just getting started with building his N.C. A&T State University Basketball Program into a powerhouse. In addition to the four transfers already competing at a high level in the CAA this year, the players coming in next year for Robinson will bolster the Aggies in a major way with size, speed and shooting.
Jon Scheyer gambles with Jeremy Roach time
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer planned to limit Jeremy Roach's minutes on Saturday afternoon. After all, the 68-66 home win over the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 6-3 ACC) marked the junior captain's first action in 17 days after missing the previous three games with a lingering toe injury ...
cbs17
Parade held for NCCU Eagles after big win against Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University’s campus was filled with celebration and excitement Saturday. It was the day the community rallied around the new HBCU champions. NCCU’s football team was finally recognized for their win against Jackson State University in the Celebration Bowl in December.
Boys Basketball: Jordan handles Hillside in rivalry game, 69-59
Durham, N.C. — The Jordan Falcons took to the road and earned a 69-59 rivalry win over their crosstown rival Hillside Hornets on Friday night. The two DAC-VII rivals sat in first and second place in the conference entering play, and the Falcons were able to stay atop the conference and unbeaten in league play with the win.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett
Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Nyah Hamlett spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, January 23rd. She discussed the N&O article that questioned her doctoral dissertation, gave a school health update, and discussed the idea of eliminating class rank. Podcast: Play in new window |...
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NC
The Concert will be a Musical Night for the Locals to Kick Off Their Valentine’s Day Celebration While Enjoying the Soulful Vocals, Held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at The Wake Forest Grand Ballroom, 203 Capcom Ave., Suite #114, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587.
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
