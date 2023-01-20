Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
"I'm God, I'm LeBron James" - Spencer Dinwiddie believes he would be LeBron James in the 1950s
Dallas Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie believes he would be a Hall of Famer in the 50s, and believes he would be as athletically dominant as Los Angles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation
Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"Even Jordan did not play with that type of effort every single night" - Charles Barkley praises Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Hall-of-Famer had kind words for the Bucks superstar.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
How Chris Rock influenced Josh Childress to walk away from the NBA for $20 million overseas
Josh Childress signed a $20 million deal that was worth more than $30 million due to tax breaks.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
"I would have had like 10 championships" — When Robert Horry dissed Manu Ginobili
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. Throughout his career, he's had other opportunities to add even more hardware to his collection.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
“Ain't got time to be tryna friend you again” - Dejounte Murray on why he still dislikes Paolo Banchero
Dejounte Murray reveals how Paolo Banchero turned himself into a rival from a friend for the Hawks star
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update
The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a […] The post RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac gets huge ovation after checking in, scoring first points since 2020
Jonathan Isaac, playing in his first game since the 2020 season after missing two years due to injury, received a huge ovation from the Orlando Magic faithful in their game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Isaac first heard the Magic fans’ love for him loud and clear when he checked into the game […] The post Magic’s Jonathan Isaac gets huge ovation after checking in, scoring first points since 2020 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0