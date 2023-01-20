ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season

After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards

Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update

The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a […] The post RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac gets huge ovation after checking in, scoring first points since 2020

Jonathan Isaac, playing in his first game since the 2020 season after missing two years due to injury, received a huge ovation from the Orlando Magic faithful in their game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Isaac first heard the Magic fans’ love for him loud and clear when he checked into the game […] The post Magic’s Jonathan Isaac gets huge ovation after checking in, scoring first points since 2020 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy