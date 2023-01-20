CUMBERLAND — A quick spurt to start the second half gave the Cameron boys basketball team the cushion it needed to hold off Cumberland in a 60-55 victory in Monday's Heart O' North Conference matchup. Cameron (10-3, 6-2) scored on five of its first six possessions after the break as Grant Paetzold's bucket helped the Comets pull ahead 39-24 a few minutes into the second half. The Comets were still...

