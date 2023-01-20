ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
heartlandcollegesports.com

UCF DB Justin Hodges Dismissed Following Home Invasion Arrest

UCF Knights defensive back Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the team following his arrest for his involvement in a home invasion in downtown Orlando. The incident allegedly happened in early January when a resident on Church Street in Orlando reported that men with firearms came into his apartment, beat him, and threatened him. They also stole his phone so he wouldn’t be able to film or report the crime.
NewsOne

Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida

In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.  The post Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida appeared first on NewsOne.
wogx.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
wogx.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
Advocate

Windows Shot Out at Orlando Gay Bar

After the windows of an Orlando, Fla., LGBTQ+ bar were shot out Wednesday evening, police are characterizing the crime as a bias-motivated attack on the LGBTQ+ business. District Dive, located in Orlando’s Milk District, posted security video to its Facebook page of a man shooting out windows in the Southern Nights complex. The complex is home to several queer establishments, including District Dive, Southern Craft, and the Southern Nights nightclub. The post on District Dive’s page said the complex “was a target of a suspected hate crime.”
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
WESH

Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”. The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”
villages-news.com

Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood

A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
