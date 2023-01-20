Read full article on original website
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
heartlandcollegesports.com
UCF DB Justin Hodges Dismissed Following Home Invasion Arrest
UCF Knights defensive back Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the team following his arrest for his involvement in a home invasion in downtown Orlando. The incident allegedly happened in early January when a resident on Church Street in Orlando reported that men with firearms came into his apartment, beat him, and threatened him. They also stole his phone so he wouldn’t be able to film or report the crime.
Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area. The post Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida appeared first on NewsOne.
wogx.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
wogx.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
wogx.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
Advocate
Windows Shot Out at Orlando Gay Bar
After the windows of an Orlando, Fla., LGBTQ+ bar were shot out Wednesday evening, police are characterizing the crime as a bias-motivated attack on the LGBTQ+ business. District Dive, located in Orlando’s Milk District, posted security video to its Facebook page of a man shooting out windows in the Southern Nights complex. The complex is home to several queer establishments, including District Dive, Southern Craft, and the Southern Nights nightclub. The post on District Dive’s page said the complex “was a target of a suspected hate crime.”
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
WESH
Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
click orlando
Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change. 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200 block...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”. The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”
Airport employee and Florida man charged with cocaine trafficking through Orlando Int’l Airport
An airline employee and passenger appeared in court after being charged for attempting to traffic cocaine through an airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Orlando, Florida. The passenger’s backpack was seized after a drug dog alerted officers to the illicit contents. The 2.25 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped...
villages-news.com
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
wogx.com
'I thought I was going to die': Bartender saved by veteran boyfriend during attack outside bar
A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. Chelsea Putnam had just finished her shift at George’s Tavern and was about to get into her SUV when she says she was attacked by a stranger. Her boyfriend saw what was happening and shot the attacker.
