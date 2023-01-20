Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 1/21/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Suns' Chris Paul (hip) available Sunday
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul missed seven games with his hip injury, but he'll be back on the court tonight for a tough contest against the Grizzlies. Damion Lee made two starts in his absence and will likely move back to the bench with Paul back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 1/23/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 1/23/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown starting for Nuggets Sunday night
The Denver Nuggets will start Bruce Brown in their Sunday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are without Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Thunder, and will start Bruce Brown in his place. Our models project Brown, who has a $5,800 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Damion Lee not in Phoenix' starting lineup Sunday
The Phoenix Suns did not include Damion Lee in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lee will take a seat Sunday as Chris Paul returns to the team's starting lineup after a seven-game absence. Lee started in each of the Suns' previous two games. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Toronto's OG Anunoby (ankle) will not return on Saturday
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite earlier reports stating Anunoby was available to return, Toronto's forward will be held out on Saturday with a right ankle injury. Expect Thad Young to see more minutes at the forward positions while Anunoby is out.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (shoulder) inactive Monday for Pistons versus Milwaukee
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (left shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayes will miss at least one game due to a shoulder issue on his shooting arm. His next chance to play will be on Thursday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Cory Joseph, Alec Burks, and Hamidou Diallo will have more minutes available on Monday night. Jaden Ivey should also see additional ball-handling opportunities.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 1/23/23: 3 Home Spreads to Bet
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie (nose) active for Suns on Saturday
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie (nose) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Indiana Pacers. Okogie will be active after Phoenix's guard missed one game with a nasal fracture. In 14.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Okogie to record 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
Comments / 0