10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
Is it OK to sleep with your pet?
MINNEAPOLIS – According to the Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost half of Americans sleep with their pets.Many agree that having a pet at our side makes our days better. And for some, the nights, too.Dr. Lindsay Merkel, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Minnesota's School of Veterinary Medicine, sleeps in a very full bed at night."In our be, four Chihuahuas and one Miniature Dachshund," Merkel said.Including her husband, that's seven mammals all snuggled up. So you may not be surprised to hear her answer to our question."Given everything that we understand about the benefits that we can...
Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
Featured pets — Jan. 21
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Truffle, a male cat, and Saul, a pit bull terrier mix. Truffle’s fur is so soft, which makes it a delight to pet him. He is extremely affectionate and enjoys being in a lap. Truffle will twist and turn to ensure you pet him in all the right spots. He was relinquished because his owner had too many cats, so he would likely do well with a new cat friend. Truffle’s friendly, outgoing personality make him a good fit for families with kids of any age.
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reviews: How Does It Work & What’s Covered?
When you buy something through one of the links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best pet insurance for your dog may vary from your neighbor’s. Your needs and concerns aren’t the same, so it’s best to research before signing up for any pet insurance policy. And statistically speaking, insuring your dog helps them live their longest, healthiest lives because economic euthanasia is less likely, and pet parents are more apt to take their dog to the vet when they notice an issue.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
