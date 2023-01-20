Amarillo Zoo prepares for Valentine’s Day with Giant Cave Cockroaches

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Long with the Amarillo Zoo came on to talk about some of the upcoming events for Valentine’s Day.

The zoo is continuing its Anti-Valentine’s Day tradition with its Roach Your Ex event. For just a few dollars, you can name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat, or chicken after your ex and the zoo will feed it to one of their snakes. You can also name one of their leafy greens to be fed to some of their herbivores. Roach packages are available here through Feb. 15.

You can take someone special to the Amarillo Zoo for their Critters and Canvases event this Valentine’s Day season on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will give the community a chance to meet some of the zoo’s animal couples, along with eat hors d’oeuvres while you paint with instructor Melissa Haney.

The zoo detailed that admission is $35 per person.

In addition, the Amarillo Zoo will be holding its Spring Break Camp from March 13 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Have your child discover their inner naturalist and sharpen their detective skills as they learn to tell the difference between wildlife tracks, figure out who is making calls at the zoo, hunt for camouflaged animals, and solve the case of the missing grapes using what they have learned through the week.

The event is $200 per child and open to children 6 to 12 years old.