Read full article on original website
Related
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Comments / 0