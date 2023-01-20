Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad SchoolSandy WynnSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting leaves 'multiple victims'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - There were "multiple victims" in a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:48 p.m. that deputies responded to the area of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay's city limits. This is a developing story....
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The suspected shooter turned himself in at a substation where he was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m., the San Mateo County sheriff's office said. He...
KTVU FOX 2
At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. District 5 Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU the victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay. One of them crime scenes was...
SFist
VIDEO: Landslide Threatens Orinda Neighborhood, Pulls One House Down Hillside
A home on a hill in an Orinda neighborhood began to slip downhill last week, KPIX reported. The family living in it had reportedly been evacuated, and no one was injured. The video from KPIX's helicopter shows the extent of that damage from the slide. The home, at 14 Cedar...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
Tesla crashes into pool killing woman in San Rafael
A woman died after her Tesla crashed into a pool in San Rafael on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol in Marin.
KTVU FOX 2
Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill
Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill. A landslide continues to threaten a beautiful hillside neighborhood in Orinda as crews work to see what can be done before there’s even more destructive movement. A magnificent house now lies at least thirty feet below where it was and in complete shambles.
2 vehicles impounded after weekend sideshows in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two vehicles were impounded after two separate sideshows this weekend, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. RPD impounded a black Ford F-150 and a black Ford Mustang (pictured below) from a sideshow in a residential neighborhood. The drivers of the vehicles, who were not identified […]
KTVU FOX 2
Orinda home slid on hill
A recently renovated home in Orinda is no longer inhabitable after it slid down a hill on its property. SkyFOX recorded images of the house on Jan. 20..
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco’s Chinatown sends strength to victims of Southern California mass shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - As members of the Asian American community in Southern California mourn the 10 people who died in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration, those in San Francisco’s Chinatown were banding together and staying strong Sunday. "We hope that not just in San...
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
thesfnews.com
Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary
SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver who died after crashing into San Rafael swimming pool identified
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The 74-year-old woman who died after her Tesla Model 3 veered off the road and plunged into a backward swimming pool in San Rafael was identified on Monday. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the victim in last Saturday's crash was Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, of San...
Comments / 2