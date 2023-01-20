ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting leaves 'multiple victims'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - There were "multiple victims" in a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:48 p.m. that deputies responded to the area of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay's city limits. This is a developing story....
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The suspected shooter turned himself in at a substation where he was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m., the San Mateo County sheriff's office said. He...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 4 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least four people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. District 5 Supervisor David Canepa told KTVU the victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay. One of them crime scenes was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill

Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill. A landslide continues to threaten a beautiful hillside neighborhood in Orinda as crews work to see what can be done before there’s even more destructive movement. A magnificent house now lies at least thirty feet below where it was and in complete shambles.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

2 vehicles impounded after weekend sideshows in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Two vehicles were impounded after two separate sideshows this weekend, the Richmond Police Department (RPD) announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. RPD impounded a black Ford F-150 and a black Ford Mustang (pictured below) from a sideshow in a residential neighborhood. The drivers of the vehicles, who were not identified […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Orinda home slid on hill

A recently renovated home in Orinda is no longer inhabitable after it slid down a hill on its property. SkyFOX recorded images of the house on Jan. 20..
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after residential fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported. It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

