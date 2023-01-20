ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LoneStar 92

State Fair of Texas and a Texas Rodeo Were 1 and 2 in Attendance in the Nation

Going to a fair or a rodeo are time honored traditions in Texas. Texas has one of the most popular fairs every fall in the State Fair of Texas. A couple million people come every year to be greeted by a "Howdy y'all" from Big Tex. A couple million people will attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year, too. A new ranking shows that our state fair and huge rodeo were one and two in attendance in the nation for 2022.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules

So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know

Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!

Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

