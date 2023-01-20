'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Read full article on original website
Tarek El Moussa Praises Pregnant Wife Heather Rae El Moussa For Putting an End to “Lonely Holidays"
Watch: Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot. After a monumental year, Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The HGTV star—who tied the knot with Heather in October 2021—reflected on the couple's first Christmas together as a married couple amid the Selling Sunset star's pregnancy. (Tarek is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Haack).
Drew Scott Is The Latest Celebrity Parent To Hide His Kids’ Face, And He Just Did It In The Most Awkward Way Possible
Drew Scott found an awkwardly creative way to hide his son's face.
Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Son Ryder As He Towers Above Her On His 19th Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart’
Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her eldest child on his big 19th birthday. The Glass Onion star, 43, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7 to share an incredible tribute to her son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned the carousal. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Baby Nursery Is Perfect for Their Future Son! See Photos
These future parents are prepared! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) designed an adorable baby nursery for their future son, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans a full tour inside the room. “Baby El Moussa nursery reveal!!” Heather, 35, captioned an Instagram...
Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died
Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
Ant Anstead Drops Subtle Clue About His Relationship With Renée Zellweger
Ant Anstead dropped a subtle hint about his relationship with actor Renée Zellweger in his latest Instagram post.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed”
We are getting close to a New Year and a fresh start. For some, this fresh start will include a prison sentence. One of the most maligned Real Housewives we have is under a mountain of legal issues, but will probably never see the inside of a jail cell. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Says The Person Who Bought Her Auctioned Diamond Earrings Is “Obsessed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Robyn Brown a ‘Fraud’ After Ironic Instagram Post
Some viewers of TLC's 'Sister Wives' couldn't believe Robyn Brown's last Instagram post in light of her involvement in the polygamist clan's split.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered
Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
How ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Celebrated Christmas Amid Parents’ Split and Family Feuds
The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds. Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show. “Barry and I have...
