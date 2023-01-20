Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
JOHNSONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville. According to a spokesperson for the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office, it happened on County Route 111 in the area of Baum Road around 7:35 a.m.
Authorities said nine students were on board, and one was injured. The injured student was taken to a local hospital for “precautionary measures,” according to an online statement from the school district.
“The other students were released to their families or returned to school,” the statement continued. “Hoosic Valley CSD personnel are following up with all students and their families to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.”Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
A secretary in the superintendent's office at Hoosic Valley declined to comment over the phone. This is a developing story; stick with NEWS10 for updates both on air and online.
