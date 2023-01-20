NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports shifts to the mat this week with a pair of wrestling events. CCS will have live coverage of Wednesday 6 p.m. dual between Jesuit and Brother Martin and Saturday’s Catholic League duals beginning at 9 a.m., both from Conlin Gymnasium on the Brother Martin campus. CCS’ Ken Trahan will have the play-by-play and former St. Paul’s head coach Craig Ketelsen will provide analysis on Wednesday.

