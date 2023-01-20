Read full article on original website
Crescent City Sports live streaming coverage focuses on wrestling this week
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports shifts to the mat this week with a pair of wrestling events. CCS will have live coverage of Wednesday 6 p.m. dual between Jesuit and Brother Martin and Saturday’s Catholic League duals beginning at 9 a.m., both from Conlin Gymnasium on the Brother Martin campus. CCS’ Ken Trahan will have the play-by-play and former St. Paul’s head coach Craig Ketelsen will provide analysis on Wednesday.
Best month in Tulane football history concludes with parade
Parades are reserved for Mardi Gras and other special occasions in New Orleans. Those special parade occasions include St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish-Italian Parade, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Bayou Classic, Easter, the Children’s Hospital Holiday Parade, and sometimes others. Of course, we are always looking for a...
A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern men’s game to be featured on ESPNEWS
FRISCO – The Southland Conference announced that the Feb. 4 match-up between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeastern at the University Center in Hammond, La. will be televised on ESPNEWS at 11 a.m. CT. “We are extremely excited to host the first nationally televised game in Hammond, America,” said Lions...
Brother Martin to host Jesuit in highly-anticipated dual match Wednesday
The Brother Martin Crusaders and The Jesuit Blue Jays, two well-known high school programs in New Orleans and across the state, have competed in the Catholic League for decades. Both have a rich history facing one another from the gridiron to the baseball diamond. In another sports rivalry of great...
Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M-Commerce
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60% of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School named 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Bourg is the first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Houma Christian School.
Soccer: Destrehan girls win; Holy Cross-Willow School, Sacred Heart-Newman end in draws
In girls soccer action Saturday, Destrehan blanked Riverdale 8-0 at home. Brooke Ledet and Faith Leveck each scored a pair of goals, Tatiana Brown, Malina Mendez, Ye’lyn Parker and Victoria Viquez each added a goal for the Wildcats. It was the third straight win for Destrehan (9-6-2). The Wildcats...
Well-rounded Demons pull away from New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – The road warriors lived up to their name Saturday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after an overtime win, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made much quicker work of New Orleans, shaking off a slow offensive start to methodically pull away from the Privateers for an 88-65 Southland Conference victory.
