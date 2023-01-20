Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested. Martin County, Fl (TreasureCoast.com) – The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of a Bicyclist has been identified and arrested. This is what happened:. The Martin County...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
wflx.com
Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests.
treasurecoast.com
Suspect in vehicle burglaries escapes into storm drain
Suspect in vehicle burglaries escapes into storm drain. Jupiter, Florida (treasurecoast.com)-The Jupiter Police have reported that a suspect in vehicle burglaries has escaped through a storm drain. Here is the information:. Suspicious Person – Vehicle Burglaries. On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am, officers responded to the...
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PBSO investigates possible murder-suicide at Olympia development in Wellington
WELLINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting in the upscale Olympia development off State Road 7 and Forest Hill Boulevard that is believed to be a murder suicide. The suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, 46. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law, which prevents police from releasing her name. Shortly after 5...
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
wflx.com
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia...
cbs12.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
