Saint Lucie County, FL

WPBF News 25

Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Suspect in vehicle burglaries escapes into storm drain

Suspect in vehicle burglaries escapes into storm drain. Jupiter, Florida (treasurecoast.com)-The Jupiter Police have reported that a suspect in vehicle burglaries has escaped through a storm drain. Here is the information:. Suspicious Person – Vehicle Burglaries. On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am, officers responded to the...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia

A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Community Policy