Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
Related
Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tax filing season kicks off Monday, Jan. 23, with a few changes compared to previous years. Several popular tax breaks have changed since filing 2021 returns. Tax filing officials say now is a good time to get a sense of whether you'll owe money to the IRS, or whether you'll likely The post Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to TABOR, El Paso County property taxpayers should be receiving a refund soon, according to officials with the county. TABOR stands for the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” an amendment that was approved by voters in 1992 and limits the amount of revenue the government in the state can both retain and spend.
KRDO
Social Security disability benefit applicants wait months for approval
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Applicants for Social Security disability benefits are waiting months, and sometimes even years, to be approved. Disability benefits through the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides monthly stipends to people who haven’t worked for a long period of time due to a physical or mental disability.
KKTV
Pikes Peak United Way still in need of volunteers for tax preparation program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak United Way is looking for a few good volunteers!. Monday marks the official start of tax season, and the local United Way is bringing back its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The program helps households that earn less than $60,000 a year file income taxes for free. It’s almost entirely volunteer-run, and the United Way says its need for those volunteers this year is critical.
Free tax preparation services for lower-income Puebloans
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A team of AmeriCorps members is working with United Way to help lower-income residents of Pueblo County file their taxes and to expand the organization’s outreach. AmeriCorps said the group of nine young adults arrived on Jan. 7 and will be serving Pueblo through April 8. Over the course of this 13-week […]
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
KKTV
Colorado ranks top 10 in highest gas prices across country according to AAA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to AAA you can expect to pay around $3.66 A gallon if you need to fill up on Monday in Colorado Springs. That’s around 40 cents higher than just last week. Regional director of public affairs for AAA Skylar McKinley says that a...
KKTV
Colorado organization asks for public input to keep the state a ‘world-class outdoor destination’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”
Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale
New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
lawstreetmedia.com
Colorado Doctor Convicted of Misappropriating $250K from COVID-19 Relief Programs
Francis Joseph, a licensed physician, has been convicted of embezzling Medicare funds and wire fraud. The jury unanimously ruled that he illegally siphoned Medicare funds and Payment Protection Plan loans from his former employer to himself and his associates. He was found not guilty of theft of government property. Per...
KKTV
Annual survey begins to better understand and serve Colorado’s homeless population
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - To help address the issue of homelessness in Southern Colorado, Community Health Partnership (CHP) and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC) teamed up again to conduct the annual Point in Time survey in which they count how many people are experiencing homelessness and need services on a single day and night.
Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data from Community Health Partnership, El Paso County makes up 14-15% of homelessness in the state of Colorado. On Monday, Jan. 23, Community Health Partnership and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care will begin conducting their annual survey on homelessness. It counts how many people are experiencing homelessness The post Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
beckersasc.com
Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds
Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
KKTV
WATCH: Hundreds voice opinions on Colorado Springs projects
A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. The city welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in a community celebration. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) New data shows...
Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Several Colorado Springs school districts alerted to social media threat by police
Deadly crashes on the rise for Colorado’s highways, El Paso County led the state in 2022. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A man named Ronald Andert is suspected of committing multiple felonies following an incident in Cripple Creek. C-DOT Addresses Deadly Crashes. Updated: 3 hours ago. 2022 was...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 19, 2023 Edition
Joseph Andrew Rohman, date of birth July 21, 1979 of Grove, Oklahoma was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driver’s license not in possession, failure to display proof of insurance and expired temporary license plates. Bond was $800. Max Alexander Becker, date of...
Comments / 0