KRDO News Channel 13

Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tax filing season kicks off Monday, Jan. 23, with a few changes compared to previous years. Several popular tax breaks have changed since filing 2021 returns. Tax filing officials say now is a good time to get a sense of whether you'll owe money to the IRS, or whether you'll likely The post Changes to this year’s tax filing as tax return season kicks off Monday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Social Security disability benefit applicants wait months for approval

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Applicants for Social Security disability benefits are waiting months, and sometimes even years, to be approved. Disability benefits through the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides monthly stipends to people who haven’t worked for a long period of time due to a physical or mental disability.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pikes Peak United Way still in need of volunteers for tax preparation program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak United Way is looking for a few good volunteers!. Monday marks the official start of tax season, and the local United Way is bringing back its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The program helps households that earn less than $60,000 a year file income taxes for free. It’s almost entirely volunteer-run, and the United Way says its need for those volunteers this year is critical.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Free tax preparation services for lower-income Puebloans

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A team of AmeriCorps members is working with United Way to help lower-income residents of Pueblo County file their taxes and to expand the organization’s outreach.  AmeriCorps said the group of nine young adults arrived on Jan. 7 and will be serving Pueblo through April 8.  Over the course of this 13-week […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado organization asks for public input to keep the state a ‘world-class outdoor destination’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale

New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KXRM

Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —  Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data from Community Health Partnership, El Paso County makes up 14-15% of homelessness in the state of Colorado. On Monday, Jan. 23, Community Health Partnership and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care will begin conducting their annual survey on homelessness. It counts how many people are experiencing homelessness The post Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

How many chickens can you own in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Egg prices may have you thinking of alternative options, and perhaps one of those is owning chickens. The City of Colorado Springs allows property owners to keep up to 10 chickens ages six months or older, however, roosters are prohibited. According to JJ Johnson, Assistant Manager for Tractor Supply in Monument, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
beckersasc.com

Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17. Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 19, 2023 Edition

Joseph Andrew Rohman, date of birth July 21, 1979 of Grove, Oklahoma was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driver’s license not in possession, failure to display proof of insurance and expired temporary license plates. Bond was $800. Max Alexander Becker, date of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO

