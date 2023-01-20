ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Canadian mom-of-three died in agony while waiting nearly SEVEN HOURS for help at emergency room

A Canadian mother-of-three died in agony while suffering from internal bleeding and being forced to wait for seven hours in an emergency room on New Year's Eve. Allison Holthoff, a 37-year-old from Nova Scotia spent hours writhing in pain on the floor of the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst while nurses brushed her off and asked her husband Gunther questions like 'is she always like this?'
Anita Moorjani: How She Fought With Cancer, And Died, To Return To Her Body, Fully Cured

Anita Moorjani is the living proof that human beings can overcome any adversity using just their inner strength and knowledge. Anita is a story of a cancer survivor who survived lymphoma because of a miracle that happened. Her awe inspiring story changes the way you look at dreadful diseases like cancer, or any adversity that requires beyond human strength to sail through smoothly to reach the other side of the shore. You get an idea about your true purpose in life, and what you should do to attain it. She explains timeless concepts with the clarity of a mirror that keeps her audience speechless and spellbound.
Pomegranate treats some diseases, including infections and kidney stones

Pomegranate is a famous fruit in India and the middle east, U.S. and China are the best exporter countries for pomegranates followed by Egypt and Spain. Despite Its thick crust, peeling and eating the pomegranate is a process that has many benefits for you, as it contains fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, and potassium. and here are the benefits of eating pomegranates.
Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea On Empty Stomach; Can It Help Boost Weight Loss?

Green tea which is made from the Camellia sinensis plant has been popular among the masses for several decades for its immensely professed health benefits, whether be it weight loss, inflammation or bloating. Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea. Green tea contains a mixture of polyphenolic compounds like flavanols, flavonoids and...
Health Benefits Of Ginger Water; Is It Good For Detoxification?

Besides its great taste, ginger provides a variety of health benefits, making it a common ingredient in many cultures and cuisines around the world. An important component of ginger is gingerol, which aids in digestion. Ginger promotes efficient digestion, so food does not remain in the gastrointestinal tract for an extended period of time [1].
Can You Have a Mild Case of Shingles?

It’s possible to have a mild case of shingles and only experience slight tingling or itching with no painful blistering. People under the age of 50 with healthy immune systems tend to have milder symptoms. Shingles, also called. , is a disease that causes a painful skin rash. It’s...
Do Stinky Feet Signify a Health Problem?

It might sound a bit humorous, but people who have excessively sweaty feet would probably be more likely to consider it a problem, because it can be both embarrassing and uncomfortable. It’s also possible that you could damage shoes or sandals and wearing high heels could be problematic as well. Sweaty feet, or the medical condition hyperhidrosis feet, and generally speaking, people who experience this condition will also have sweaty hands.

