Anita Moorjani is the living proof that human beings can overcome any adversity using just their inner strength and knowledge. Anita is a story of a cancer survivor who survived lymphoma because of a miracle that happened. Her awe inspiring story changes the way you look at dreadful diseases like cancer, or any adversity that requires beyond human strength to sail through smoothly to reach the other side of the shore. You get an idea about your true purpose in life, and what you should do to attain it. She explains timeless concepts with the clarity of a mirror that keeps her audience speechless and spellbound.

1 DAY AGO