Researchers create a low-cost sensor that detects heavy metals in sweat
Heavy metals such as lead and cadmium are present in batteries, cosmetics, food and other things that are part of everyday life. They are toxic when they accumulate in the human organism, potentially causing several health problems, but detecting them in body fluids requires expensive equipment and a controlled laboratory environment. Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil have now developed a portable sensor made of simple materials to detect heavy metals in sweat, which is easily sampled.
Understanding of point defect mechanism boosts photovoltaic performance of antimony selenosulfide
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Tao from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed the formation and evolution of the point defect of antimony selenosulfide. This work was published in Advanced Materials. Antimony selenosulfide, i.e., Sb2(S,Se)3, features...
From ground to air to space: Tillage estimates get tech boost
According to national USDA statistics, no-till and conservation tillage are on the rise, with more than three quarters of corn and soybean farmers opting for the practices to reduce soil erosion, maintain soil structure, and save on fuel. However, these estimates are based primarily on farmer self-reporting and are only compiled once every five years, potentially limiting accuracy.
Team develops strategy to regulate light absorption behaviors of titanium oxo clusters
A research team has improved the solar energy absorption of titanium oxo clusters. Their work demonstrates an effective strategy for regulating the light absorption behaviors of these clusters by importing electron-rich heterometals. These results have potential applications in the field of solar energy where solar conversion currently faces certain limitations.
Novel method helps recover obscured images
A novel method that produces a clear image by using a simple cost-effective random scattering medium in real time could help overcome problems of obscured images. When light passes through a light-scattering material, it is diffused rather than absorbed, which means a clear image of the source object is lost. Scattering media include clouds, which poses problems for Earth-based astronomy, and body tissue, which affects medical imaging.
Multifaceted view of land change through the lens of remote sensing
In a new paper published in Remote Sensing of Environment, a team of UConn researchers from the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment (College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources) proposes a new framework that emphasizes the multifaceted nature of land change through the lens of remote sensing. Many...
How a 3-centimeter glass sphere could help scientists understand space weather
Solar flares and other types of space weather can wreak havoc with spaceflight and with telecommunications and other types of satellites orbiting Earth. But to date, scientists' ability to research ways to overcome that challenge has been severely limited. That's because experiments they conduct in laboratories here on Earth are affected by gravity in ways that are quite different from conditions in space.
How a sugar cane pathogen is gearing up a new era of antibiotic discovery
A potent plant toxin with a unique way of killing harmful bacteria has emerged as one of the strongest new antibiotic candidates in decades. The antibiotic, called albicidin, is produced by the bacterial plant pathogen Xanthomonas albilineans, which causes the devastating leaf scald disease in sugar cane. Albicidin is thought to be used by the pathogen to attack the plant, enabling its spread. It has been known for some time that albicidin is highly effective at killing bacteria including E. coli and S. aureus. These superbugs, notorious for their growing resistance to existing antibiotics, have prompted a vital need for effective new drugs.
Examining SIRT6 regulation as a key component of aging
Anti-aging creams, shakes, exercises, you name it, you can read about it online. However, what does science have to say about aging? Ben-Gurion University of the Negev life sciences researcher Dr. Debra Toiber has uncovered what seems to be a key preventive measure of DNA breakdown, which many believe causes aging and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Toiber has been focused on a protein called SIRT6, and she has discovered that it seems to have remarkable properties. Its absence seems to downgrade DNA repair significantly.
'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests
Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...
Study finds that choosing a lucky CEO means bad luck for the hiring company
Seneca, the Roman stoic philosopher, wrote that "luck does not exist." Modern managerial studies take the liberty of disagreeing. Luck exists in the form of events that are beyond the control of CEOs and firms alike. Movements in oil prices and the business cycle (e.g., variations in GDP growth, and employment rate) that boost the market value of firms are a couple of examples.
Highly transparent electrodes for deep-UV light emitting diode applications
Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new electrode material for deep-ultraviolet (DUV) light-emitting diode applications. They used a cutting-edge deposition technique to form thin films of an alloy of tin oxide and germanium oxide with added tantalum, finding that they exhibit excellent electrical conductivity and unprecedented transparency for DUV light. The new electrodes promise to impact industry, as the same wavelengths are used for sterilization processes and the manufacture of microchips.
Researchers pinpoint new method to help bone-producing cells make more bone
Reversing osteoporosis could one day be as easy as taking a pill. A team of Florida International University (FIU) drug development scientists has found a possible new way to counteract the effects of the disease that turns bones into honeycomb-like structures—so fragile even a cough can cause a fracture or break. The discovery, recently published in Communications Biology, is the first step toward cheaper, effective, easy-to-take treatments for osteoporosis and other diseases associated with bone loss.
Fukushima to release contaminated water—an expert explains why this could be the best option
Over ten years ago, a tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Japan's east coast. After the accident, large amounts of radioactivity contaminated the ocean leading to the imposition of a marine exclusion zone and huge reputational damage to the regional fishing industry. Huge volumes...
Webb unveils dark side of pre-stellar ice chemistry
The discovery of diverse ices in the darkest regions of a cold molecular cloud measured to date has been announced by an international team of astronomers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This result allows astronomers to examine the simple icy molecules that will be incorporated into future exoplanets, while opening a new window on the origin of more complex molecules that are the first step in the creation of the building blocks of life.
No 'one size fits all' heather management method for protecting carbon-rich peatlands
A major study has provided answers to the ways in which heather-dominated peatland can be managed, with a number of methods to choose from to help tackle the impacts of climate change and biodiversity losses. Researchers at the University of York have completed 10 years of a 20-year study that...
LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: Bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it, says researcher
Hundreds of millions of people living in sub-Saharan Africa still use polluting cooking fuels. A recent survey across 33 countries in the region found that over 90% of households were found to use firewood, charcoal, or other heavily polluting fuel as their primary cooking fuel. Ghana is no exception. The...
Researchers develop targeted test for antibiotic resistance in clinical Enterobacter species
The currently used microbiological tests for colistin resistance and other antibiotic resistances do not allow accurate conclusions to be drawn regarding the spread of resistance in different Enterobacter species. This is partly because the taxonomic classification of clinical Enterobacter isolates is imprecise, and partly because the error rate in determining resistance is high.
A mutant plant with a counting disability
The newly discovered dyscalculia mutant of the Venus flytrap has lost its ability to count electrical impulses. Würzburg researchers reveal the cause of the defect. The carnivorous Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) can count to five: This discovery by Würzburg biophysicist Professor Rainer Hedrich caused a worldwide excitement in 2016. But how does the plant count?
Researchers discover elephant extinction could have major impact on atmospheric carbon levels
In findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Saint Louis University researchers and colleagues report that elephants play a key role in creating forests which store more atmospheric carbon and maintaining the biodiversity of forests in Africa. If the already critically endangered elephants become extinct, rainforest of central and west Africa, the second largest rainforest on earth, would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, amplifying planetary warming.
