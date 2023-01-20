“You get her there. You keep her alive. And you set everything right. All the shit we did. Please say yes, Joel. Please.”. Episode two of The Last of Us is here. Simply titled “Infected,” it follows Joel and Tess as they make their way to the capitol building in Boston to hand off Ellie to the Fireflies. If you’ve played the game, you know things don’t quite go as planned, and the same is true in the show, though there are many differences from the source material along the way. If you need to catch up, you can find last week’s recap here. Now let’s get into the new episode.

12 HOURS AGO