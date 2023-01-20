Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Northern Iowa Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
A northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. The Iowa Lottery says 41-year-old Travis Hovey of Riceville won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle, which he also almost let roll away.
kchanews.com
No March Vote on $27 Million Charles City High School Bond Referendum
There will be no special election in March on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The school district needed at least 445 signatures to put the measure before voters and was shooting for 500 to give them some cushion. The deadline to submit the required number of signatures to the Floyd County Auditor’s Office was Friday, January 20th in order to get the bond referendum on the ballot for March 7th.
kchanews.com
Charles City School Staff Adjustments Could Be Finalized Monday
The Charles City School Board will again take up possible staff reductions when they meet in regular session Monday (01.23) night, but in a special location. About 150 people jammed into the High School Library for the December 12th Board meeting at which possible staff adjustments were first introduced in light of an enrollment decline that will mean about $600,000 less in state funding next school year. There was a large public outcry with a proposal to cut two music teacher positions, which Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says dropping two positions is no longer an option, but one may still be possible.
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
kchanews.com
New Hampton School Board Hears Pitch for Before/After School Program
Adding a before and after school program for three- and four-year-olds to operate out of the New Hampton Middle School building could get a revisit from the School Board. In November, Superintendent Jay Jurrens presented the Board the idea of a joint effort with Little Sprouts Children’s Center. However, in December, Jurrens told Board members it would cost over $200,000 to remodel the Middle School weight room and the issue appeared to be dead.
Comments / 0