This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall
Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
New Milford’s ‘DinerLuxe’ Closes Its Doors for Good
My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
40th Northeast RV & Camping Show coming to Hartford on Jan. 27-29
The Connecticut Convention Center's 140-square-foot exhibition space will be filled with recreational vehicles and exhibits this weekend. The 40th annual Northeast RV & Camping Show, one of the largest in New England, will take place at the Hartford venue from Jan. 27 - 29. Families and camping enthusiasts attend the event to learn about RV models and potential campground sites for their next trip.
Wilton man ready for long-awaited Peace Corps mission
WILTON — Brian Lynch felt a strong calling to service as an undergraduate at Babson College and thought his next few years would be involved with the Peace Corps. Now 65, the 23-year Wilton resident is ready to embark on his two-year Peace Corps mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini in southern Africa when his flight leaves the on Feb. 21. Some 40-plus years later, the hopeful Boston undergrad gets to fulfill his desire to serve.
Is Dry January worth it? CT experts say the health benefits extend beyond the month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Dry January — the informal campaign to cut out alcohol from Jan. 1 through 31 — looks as if its health benefits stretch beyond a singular month of cutting booze, according to new research. A study from...
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
This Week in Connecticut: Woodstock Academy senior goes viral for reaction to Harvard acceptance
(WTNH) – A Woodstock Academy senior is heading to Harvard University and his reaction to finding out he was accepted is going viral. 17-year-old Matthew Myslenski and his twin sister Magdalena are seen in the video when they heard the incredible news in December. The video has reached millions...
Craving Boar? Here’s a Few Upcoming Game Dinners Around Connecticut
I'll try any food once. I'm not Andrew Zimmern. I wouldn't dream of eating the disgusting items that he's shoved in his face, but I am semi-adventurous. I have huge respect for hunters, butchers, and chefs. The people who have the guts for handling guts, and live off the land. Once in awhile, they put on game dinners, where you can try the meat of a animal that's typically not available in Stop & Shop, Big Y, or Caraluzzi's.
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
2023 Connecticut ski season: More artificial snow, smaller crowds
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The slopes this year are a little more artificial and much less crowded thanks to a mostly snowless winter. That’s making things more challenging for Connecticut’s ski resorts, but Powder Ridge in Middlefield is powering through. “Obviously, business is down a little bit,” said Tom Loring, the resort’s director of guest […]
New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Channel 3 learned the legislation will be part of the Gov. Ned Lamont’s package of priorities that he will present to the Connecticut...
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield
In 2015, a large 72-unit development of one- and two-bedroom apartments classified as affordable housing opened in Brookfield, Connecticut. Brookfield is a well-off town that is part of Connecticut’s largely affluent Fairfield County and has become the focal point of Connecticut’s continuing discussion on local zoning regulations and affordable housing. The development, dubbed The Residences […] The post Zoning In: When Affordable Housing Came to Brookfield appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon
At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
