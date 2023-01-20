ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

