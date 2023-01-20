Read full article on original website
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job
J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Vikings Named Possible Trade Destination For Trey Lance
The Minnesota Vikings played close games throughout the 2022 season. They went 13-4 in the regular season, going 11-0 in one-score games. Their success in hotly contested games ran out at the worst time as the Vikings lost during Super Wild Card Weekend to the New York Giants, 31-24. It...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
purplePTSD.com
