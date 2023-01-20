ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue.

One of the male residents stabbed another man and has been placed in custody. Homicide crime scene investigators are on scene.

The facility houses between six to eight people.

FOX40

