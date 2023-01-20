One man fatally stabbed in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in South Sacramento early on Friday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing took place at around 2 a.m. in a board and care facility on the 6300 block of Orange Avenue.

– Video above: Double fatal collision began as robbery

One of the male residents stabbed another man and has been placed in custody. Homicide crime scene investigators are on scene.

The facility houses between six to eight people.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.