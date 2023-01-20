Regional Security Operations Center opens at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new first-of-its-kind operations center for the State of Texas is now open on campus at Angelo State University.

ASU President Ronnie Hawkins and State Representative Drew Darby joined the group for the official ribbon-cutting of the Regional Security Operations Center on campus. It’s a pilot program with the state to provide local Texas government officials with cyber-security support for their computer operations.

The Operations Center was first announced in April of 2022 when the Texas Department of Information Resources picked Angelo State for the program.

“Opening the RSOC is a major milestone for Angelo State,” said Hawkins. “It will enable us to lead the way in fostering a cybersecurity/technology community of practice with local, regional and state governments, each with their own unique needs. It also furthers our vision of being an innovative leader for the region, state and globe, as well as our efforts to develop a cybersecurity center of excellence. We are incredibly proud to pilot this DIR initiative and lay the foundation for its future success.”

The center will assist local governments and agencies address security weaknesses and provide hands-on experience for students interested in cybersecurity careers.

“Today is the first step in DIR’s whole-of-state approach for securing the data of Texans through establishing regional security operations centers to help protect local governments from cyber threats,” said Amanda Crawford, DIR executive director and chief information officer for the State of Texas. “We are excited about this partnership with Angelo State University and believe this is the first of many installations that will lead to a more secure Texas.”

The DIR hopes the pilot program at ASU will lead to the creation of other RSOCs at public universities throughout Texas and help to increase threat protection for the whole state.

