SHAES receives $5K grant to purchase new equipment

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven Area Emergency Services announced it received a $5,000 grant to purchase new equipment.

SHAES received the grant from the New Covert Generating Facility to purchase seven sets of harnesses and seven 200-foot-long ropes, according to the department.

The department acknowledged Zachary Kenreich, a SHAES firefighter and paramedic, for leading the effort to replace the outdated equipment and bolster its rescue capabilities.

The New Covert Generating Facility is a gas-fired combined-cycle plant that generates electricity in Covert Township. SHAES thanked New Covert Generating Facility’s plant manager Ken Tomaski for facilitating the grant.

