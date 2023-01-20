Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
3 offseason moves New York Giants must make to become contenders
The New York Giants season came to a painful end on Saturday night, drawing to a close with a dismantling
Steelers Stealing Rival Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Lineman Highlights Potential Free Agent Plan
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was a big question mark coming into the 2022 NFL season. How dire addressing the unit will be in the 2023 offseason via the draft or free agency changed drastically after the bye week. As the team began running the ball more efficiently, the question has subsided to an extent but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report‘s, Kristopher Knox from highlighting big men up front on offense in his top 10 list of top players to target.
Daniel Jones doesn't sound confident about return to Giants
Eligible for free agency this offseason, Daniel Jones' future as New York Giants quarterback is up in the air. Speaking with reporters a day after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Giants out of the postseason, Jones didn't sound like a guy preparing to sign a new contract tomorrow. "I'd love...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Concerning Announcement
Everyone seems to think that it's a 100 percent lock that Patrick Mahomes will play through his high ankle sprain next weekend. But Tony Romo says not so fast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Sunday afternoon that he played through some high-ankle sprains during his career. ...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Rumored Decision
Tom Brady is reportedly going to take a little while before making an official decision on his NFL future. However, according to some of his Buccaneers teammates, he's already made one notable decision. Tampa Bay's players believe Brady has decided to not return to the Bucs for another season in ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday
A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen. "I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Colin Cowherd: Bills Need to Consider Getting Rid of Sean McDermott
Colin Cowherd: “The gap between the offensive head coaches and the defensive head coaches is getting wider. Sean McDermott wasn’t even playing checkers. Zac Taylor, the offensive coach who many doubted early— including myself, built a precise, quick passing game in the snow to protect his banged up offensive line, to move the sticks, and to keep Josh Allen off the field. Buffalo in the snow was throwing deep balls up the sideline, difficult, low percentage passes, and didn’t use Josh Allen’s legs at all it seemed until the second half. Buffalo has no offensive identity; they just have a really talented quarterback. They’re just calling plays. Sean McDermott has had six years and the offensive line is still a disaster. Andy Reid solved his offensive line issue in one offseason. What’s wrong with the offensive line? It’s still awful. The run game without Josh Allen is awful. There were eight coaches left last week and only one of them was a defensive coach. The gap to me is obvious. Sean McDermott didn’t adjust and had no offensive vision. Was Buffalo even prepared? Forget a second punch, they had no first punch. They draft and develop the defensive side of the ball well but offensive line, run-game… The further away Brian Daboll goes away the more of a mess this team is on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t know if Sean McDermott is the guy. What happened yesterday means something and you can’t brush it off. That was BAD. Yeah, the Cowboys lost but they seemed prepared, Buffalo didn’t at all and made no adjustments. Bills had 4x the penalties of Cincinnati, were dominated in time of possession, Buffalo only had 63 yards rushing, terrible on third down, and almost half the first downs of Joe Burrow. We know Burrow is great but that was an absolute coaching mismatch. No adjustments, no game plan, no identity, just calling plays. BAD look for Buffalo. It feels like the gap is getting wider between Buffalo, and Kansas City and Cincinnati.” (Full Video Above)
Mike Greenberg Names 3 Quarterbacks New York Jets Need To Trade For
Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst and unabashed New York Jets fan, believes the franchise should trade for one of three quarterback options this offseason. "Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr. Any of them makes the #Jets a legit contender immediately. Make it happen," he wrote on Twitter Saturday. ...
Ranking the Giants’ needs heading into the off-season
The New York Giants 2022-2023 season is officially over after a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants surprised everyone and made it to the Divisional Round before their season came to a disappointing end. The loss to Philly clearly demonstrated the many weaknesses that the Giants have across their roster. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for a crucial offseason, he will need to address the Giants’ needs at linebacker, interior offensive line, and wide receiver first and foremost.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (1/22)
NY (+1) @ TOR (-1) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Damian Lillard (PG-POR): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel. Lillard has been a machine lately. The star point guard has scored 50 or more fantasy points in five...
Look: NFL Network Getting Roasted For Super Bowl Prediction
A lot of the "NFL Gameday Morning" crew on NFL Network will need to rethink their Super Bowl picks for next year. Everyone on the show picked the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl this season, but that's no longer possible after they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. That ...
2023 NFL draft: Giants will select 25th overall
The New York Giants season, which far exceeded expectations, came to an end on Saturday night when they fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. Due to the unexpected success of the team, the Giants will be in unfamiliar territory when it comes to their draft position this spring. After having two top-10 picks last off-season, New York will select 25th overall (technically 26th) in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Look: Bills Have Special Guest At Sunday's Game
The Buffalo Bills have a special guest in attendance for today's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not talking about Damar Hamlin. Photos coming out of the Bills parking lot shows that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the game as a fan. This is ...
NFL world reacts to surprising Saquon Barkley, Giants news
The season didn’t end quite how the New York Giants expected or hoped as the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Division Round of the NFL playoffs. And to make matters worse, the Giants now have to make several roster decisions regarding a few prominent players, including star running back Saquon Barkley. And Read more... The post NFL world reacts to surprising Saquon Barkley, Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Offseason Decision
Tom Brady has addressed his upcoming offseason decision regarding his NFL future.
