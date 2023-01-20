Read full article on original website
Engadget
MacBook Pro 14-inch review (2023): A blessing for creatives
It's just a spec bump, but for true pros it's a tempting one. With its last batch of MacBook Pros, Apple gave its more demanding fans everything they wanted: Tons of ports, lots of power, and genuinely great screens. As usual, the company is following up that major redesign with a straightforward chip upgrade, featuring the new M2 Pro and M2 Max. They're faster, as you'd expect, but they also deliver a few features power users may appreciate, like 8K video output and support for WiFi 6E.
Engadget
Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core falls to a new low of $100
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Microsoft's best Xbox...
Engadget
Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 downloads as part of planned 2025 shutdown
As part of an effort to wind down support of Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft is stopping sales of downloads on January 31st, according to a product page spotted by The Verge. That date "will be the last day this Windows 10 download [and all-important license keys] are offered for sale," according to Microsoft. However, it will continue to support Windows 10 with security updates until it's discontinued for good in October 2025.
Engadget
Apple’s mixed reality headset could feature full-body FaceTime avatars
Is expected to reveal its long-anticipated mixed reality headset in the coming months. The device has been in the works for several years and it'll be Apple's first new product category since Apple Watch, which debuted in 2015. Many details about the device have emerged through the rumor mill. Although much of the information in his latest piece on the headset has already been reported, has revealed some more details about what to expect from the product, which may be called Reality Pro.
Engadget
Microsoft expands its pact with OpenAI in 'multibillion dollar' deal
Microsoft is once again pouring money into OpenAI as part of an expanded partnership. The tech giant is making a "multibillion dollar" investment that will lead to wider uses of OpenAI's technology, as well as stronger behind-the-scenes support. While the two companies are short on specifics, Microsoft says you can expect "new categories of digital experiences" that include both consumer-facing and business products. The developer-focused Azure OpenAI Service will play a role.
Engadget
Halo developer says franchise is 'here to stay' after studio ‘hit hard’ by Microsoft layoffs
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries took to Twitter on Saturday to share a brief message about the franchise's future. “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay,” 343 said in a statement attributed to studio head Pierre Hintze. “343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great.”
Engadget
Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for physical security keys
The update also tweaks the way you call emergency services. Apple boosted iOS security today with the release of its 16.3 software update. For the first time, iOS users can use physical security keys for two-factor authentication (2FA) of their Apple ID. This new measure, announced by the company last year, adds a layer of protection for those facing unusual security threats — people like celebrities, journalists and government employees.
Engadget
Facebook Messenger encrypted chats now include more of the features you expect
Meta is also expanding tests that make encryption the default. You no longer have to give up the privacy of end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger just to get the creature comforts you take for granted. Meta is bringing several common features to encrypted chats. You can now choose themes, set profiles for group conversations and use custom emoji as well as reactions. Active status and web link previews now work in this more secure mode, while the Android crowd can take advantage of floating Bubbles to talk while they're using other apps.
