The media & tabloids need to be punished for the Sh## the do & publish!! they are getting ridiculously out of control!! There is no need to go above & beyond the stories they produce. I know there is freedom of speech, but they never publish the truth. People do not need to see & and know the gory details of every single thing. They have gotten way out of control & someone needs to put them in their place & suing them only cost the poor families more money they don't have. The money these people make for certain photos & certain stories is insane. They need to come up with a law for these characters to strip them of their rights to post pic, write stories & follow & hound these people. Swarming around, bombarding them like flies, they must not think very highly of themselves to do something so horrific to people just to get a pic/story.....so very sad
Please, let that woman Rest in Peace!!! I can't imagine what this must be putting her survivors through. How Heartless!!
So disrespectful! I assume it's public record if people are nosey enough to want to see it then they could but tabloids have got to stop doing these things! Even if it's not public record that's all the more reason to be respectful and not publish the pictures! One tabloid even posted her suicide note!!!
Comments / 125