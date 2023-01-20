ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Next-Generation Psychedelics: The Case Of MEAI And Its Potential To Treat Addiction

By Lara Goldstein
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr94U_0kLR9Hqm00

(Part one of a four-part series)

Increasing evidence of psychedelics’ potential for benefiting both mental and physical health conditions are moving biotech companies and scientists in the sector to major innovative heights.

Psychedelic science is growing in terms of treatment specificity, as each novel or classical compound targets and aims to ameliorate or cure particular health conditions. Towards this goal, researchers are working to develop substances that hold on to the benefits and let go of the side effects of original, "first-generation" psychedelic substances.

This is what a common definition of next-generation psychedelics looks like.

In order to help familiarize our readers with this new field, Benzinga interviewed the CEO and regulatory development advisor of an Israeli-based psychedelics company, which is researching addiction treatment with a molecule called MEAI.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND, began operations in May 2021, is led by CEO Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., a biomedical research and development executive with 20 years experience in strategic and operational leadership in the healthcare industry.

How does the Clearmind-owned MEAI molecule relate to the next-generation psychedelics wave?

“Because the next-gen psychedelics mainly focus on reducing or removing some of the adverse effects of first-generation psychedelics –that’s the main reason for developing this 2.0 generation, we want to take the good from the ‘old generation’ and take it to the next step,- one of the things everyone is looking for is to have an effect without the hallucinogenic property of the psychedelics,” Dr. Zuloff-Shani told Benzinga.

MEAI is a non-hallucinogenic psychoactive compound. Actually, the substance is part of the indane family of molecules, first explicitly and pharmacologically described by Profs. David Nutt and Ezekiel Golan in a peer-reviewed paper in 2017 and later followed by further pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and metabolism descriptions in 2018.

MEAI was an early replacement drug candidate for alcohol addiction, coming to market during a 2010 movement to replace alcohol with less-toxic alternatives.

Another reason for the development of this new generation of psychedelic compounds is IP protection. If compounds themselves are not innovative, or most of their uses have already been published, no protection can be created.

In this sense, MEAI seems to be different, considering the patents so far granted on the compound itself as well as on various indications and even as an alcohol substitute.

Part two in this series: Next-Generation Psychedelics, MEAI: How And Why

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo Raimundo79 and Sergey Nivens on Shutterstock.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Psychedelics Companies Join The Race To Develop Much-Needed Anxiety Treatment

Life sciences biotech company Cybin Inc. CYBN announced its selection of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) with or without Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as the target indication for its proprietary deuterated DMT molecule, CYB004. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the US, with over 40 million...
scitechdaily.com

Insomnia Medications Show Promise in Fighting Drug and Alcohol Addiction

A study conducted by Rutgers University found that changes in the brain can lead to a desire for drugs and demonstrated how certain insomnia medications may be able to prevent this behavior. Researchers at Rutgers University have discovered a potential biological process for drug and alcohol addiction and believe that...
Harvard Health

Study finds ‘startling’ inequities in end-of-life opioid treatment

Older Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of life, according to a study led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study, the largest to examine disparities in opioid access among...
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
MedicalXpress

Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
studyfinds.org

Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says

KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
WITF

Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect

The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy