county17.com
First Street, Highway 14-16 repairs prompt closure, water shutoff
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Due to water main repairs, residents on portions of North Highway 14-16 and First Street will experience a water outage from 5 to 9 a.m. Jan. 24, the city of Gillette announced today. Residents at the following addresses on North Highway 14-16 will be impacted, the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Gillette Police: One of two teenagers reported missing Jan. 18 located
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A teenage girl who reportedly went missing yesterday evening has been found, but a runaway boy who she was seen with is still missing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police were notified of the incident by a 36-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on Jan....
county17.com
Obituaries: Sullivan; Balden
Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan: June 11, 1941 — January 15, 2023. Memorial service for Gwen Sullivan will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery Shelter with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan was called home on January 15, 2023. Gwen was born to...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
county17.com
Campbell school board meeting Tuesday will include aquatic center update
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees’ meetings Jan. 24 will include a website committee update, review and approval of the district’s technology plan, and a presentation from the Aquatic Center design team regarding the center’s foundation. The meetings take place at the...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 8 through January 14 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
county17.com
Snow increasingly likely as the week wears on; frigid temps in store for the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow will be increasingly likely this week as low pressure sets up over the region and multiple waves of atmospheric moisture roll through. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow will begin to again impact Campbell County tonight, after skies gradually clear through the day and the high reaches about 30 degrees. Wind chills during the day may dip to 16 degrees as winds come from the north at 10 mph and gusts reach 24 mph.
newslj.com
18-year-old allegedly stabbed mom’s boyfriend multiple times
GILLETTE (WNE) — An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her mother’s boyfriend multiple times then stealing a car with her boyfriend to flee Gillette. The stolen black 2005 Chevy Tahoe was pulled over by a Sheriff’s deputy about 3 a.m. Jan....
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up 14 cents as national average rises for 4th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Drivers in Campbell County are paying 14 cents more for regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday, according...
county17.com
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
county17.com
AVA Community Art Center to host 21st Annual Art Auction and Fundraiser
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The AVA Community Art Center will host the 21st Annual Art Auction and Fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. The two-day gala fundraiser begins with a preview reception on Friday at 6 p.m. at the AVA Community Center, 509 W. 2nd St. The reception is open to the public and will include light hor d’oeuvres, cocktails and art.
