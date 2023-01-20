GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow will be increasingly likely this week as low pressure sets up over the region and multiple waves of atmospheric moisture roll through. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow will begin to again impact Campbell County tonight, after skies gradually clear through the day and the high reaches about 30 degrees. Wind chills during the day may dip to 16 degrees as winds come from the north at 10 mph and gusts reach 24 mph.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO