Despite appearing to be a happy family on their TV shows, the Duggars have dealt with plenty of drama behind the scenes. Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are famous for raising their 19 kids within a strict, conservative household. Some of their rules include a dress code, which prohibits the women in the family from showing their legs in any revealing manner and wearing pants. They are also discouraged to use birth control, while the unmarried kids must have parental chaperones while they go on dates.

19 DAYS AGO