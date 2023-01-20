Read full article on original website
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
Detroit News
Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies
One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
Westland police seek suspects in Kroger robbery
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a robbery of a Kroger store. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Kroger located at 36460 Ford Road. Police say the two suspects, a man, and a woman, entered the store and put nine liquor bottles in a large pink bag. The store manager confronted the two suspects, and then the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.After that, the suspects got into a black pickup truck driven by another man.According to police, the suspects are described as a female wearing a black jacket, pink shirt, black pants and carrying a pink bag. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-722-9600 and ask to speak to Sgt. Brassfield.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Wyandotte police veteran accused of stealing sandwich from fellow officer
Nearly 40 officers serve the Wyandotte Police Department, upholding the law to the T. But now, one of their very own is being accused of a deplorable act.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police troopers have to break window to arrest man suspected of impaired driving
A man suspected of driving under the influence in Detroit over the weekend is in custody after Michigan State Police had to break his window to arrest him because he was resisting.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
Man arrested after driving recklessly near I-96
DETROIT, MI – Charges are pending against a 37-year-old Detroit man who was arrested early Sunday following a traffic stop. Troopers were patrolling the northbound M-39 Freeway, near I-96, shortly after midnight Sunday, Jan. 22, when they observed a Nissan SUV driving recklessly. Police performed a traffic stop near...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
Detroit News
Have Detroit police improved in 20 years since federal oversight?
Detroit — Although it's been 20 years since problems in the Detroit Police Department prompted city officials to agree to federal consent decrees that required policy changes and other reforms, some critics argue the issues that necessitated federal oversight still exist. Others, including the mayor and police chief, argue...
Detroit News
Boy, 5, shot in hand at home Saturday on Detroit's west side
A 5-year-old Detroit boy who may have been left with an unattended gun in a home on the city's west side was accidentally shot and injured over the weekend, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
Tv20detroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Former employee says Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido used 'sham' allegations to fire him
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An assistant prosecutor has accused Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido of retaliating against him by firing the employee after he spoke to investigators during an internal review of the office. Joshua VanLaan said both Lucido and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Donald Fresard "knowingly and...
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar
After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.
ClickOnDetroit.com
