World of Wheels showcases classic cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend in Pittsburgh

Just like expensive pieces of art, more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles are displayed on red carpets at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, surrounded by ropes and chains connected to stanchions. Some are adorned with colorful flowers nearby or showcased with their hoods up.

Tires are slick and glossy, with white walls shining brightly. Paint jobs are polished like mirrors, reflecting guests as they walk by. Any errant touch surely would leave a fingerprint.

“Please do not touch” is an understood message for this weekend’s 62nd annual World of Wheels custom car show.

Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“I consider these museum pieces,” said Larry Way, the publicist for World of Wheels, as he looked out the window toward the North Shore inside the convention center. “This is automotive art. This is one of my favorite shows because the venue is beautiful — look at this backdrop. And the people of Pittsburgh are so welcoming.”

Way is doing a job this weekend, but you can tell it’s not really work to him. As the owner of 13 cars and 13 motor­cycles, the Canadian’s eyes light up when he talks about each vehicle. He is quick to point out his observations as to which cars, trucks and motorcycles have most of their original parts and which ones have been restored with newer enhancements.

For this show, each one is required to run. Some are mostly driven in the summer months. Most of them, how­ever, are more show cars than everyday functional transportation.

Owners invest time, money and elbow grease into polishing them. They are decorated in bold and brightly colored paints — lime green, neon orange, pastel blue and fire-­engine red.

Some cost hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. There are hot rods and dragsters and vintage vehicles — even some referred to as novelty miniature cars called “Zingers.” They are 50 years old and don’t run, but they are fun to look at.

“The kids love these,” said Way, referring to the Zingers.

The annual show attracts car enthusiasts from across Western Pennsylvania and beyond, Way said. Guests see cars

from their past and think about that time in their lives when they drove such a vehicle, Way said.

It’s fun to reminisce and see the old-time steering wheels and AM radios and hand-cranked manual window openers. The unique body designs of years past are present at this show.

“We are promoting family entertainment,” Way said. “This used to be a show for the guys, but women and families like cars now. The cars get better and better every year. Owners see what other owners have done and they want to do that and better than that.”

The show season starts the weekend of Thanksgiving and ends in April.

Cars will be judged in various categories, and owners can earn points. The event is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association.

A lot of cars are from the 1960s and ’70s.

The show encompasses vehicles such as a 1954 Chevrolet, a 1912 restored firetruck and the original car from the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” a 1932 Ford. Actress Mackenzie Phillips, who was in the movie, will attend.

“I love and appreciate every­thing about this show — the cars, the car owners and our viewing public,” Way said. “I don’t have a favorite, because I appreciate them all.”

During the setup Wednesday, Bobby Maxwell was running the sweeper over one of several red carpets used to showcase his cars. The general manager of Cheswick-based MAXmotive made sure it was spotless, just like all of the 14 vehicles he brought.

The vehicles from MAXmotive are for sale. But most of the other cars, trucks and motorcycles aren’t. Maxwell says every one is his favorite because each has a story. MAXmotive, which is the title sponsor, will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

“I don’t like a dirty carpet,” Maxwell said. “I don’t like dirty windshields. I don’t like dirty tires. If I could ride a horse and buggy to work, I would.”

Maxwell said they chose to sponsor the show to help give car enthusiasts of Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas something to look forward to in displaying their vehicles that they worked so hard on and have so much pride in. He said they want to help keep the car scene going from generation to generation, whether it is a car, truck, classic, hot rod or even one that is brand new.

This show brings out car enthusiasts of all ages, Maxwell said.

“The care of the vehicles started from our grandfather and father,” Maxwell said. “Having a spotless car or truck shows how much pride you have in it and the appreciation of being blessed to have it.”