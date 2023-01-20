ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

World of Wheels showcases classic cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend in Pittsburgh

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226d5A_0kLR6mPU00

Just like expensive pieces of art, more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles are displayed on red carpets at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, surrounded by ropes and chains connected to stanchions. Some are adorned with colorful flowers nearby or showcased with their hoods up.

Tires are slick and glossy, with white walls shining brightly. Paint jobs are polished like mirrors, reflecting guests as they walk by. Any errant touch surely would leave a fingerprint.

“Please do not touch” is an understood message for this weekend’s 62nd annual World of Wheels custom car show.

Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“I consider these museum pieces,” said Larry Way, the publicist for World of Wheels, as he looked out the window toward the North Shore inside the convention center. “This is automotive art. This is one of my favorite shows because the venue is beautiful — look at this backdrop. And the people of Pittsburgh are so welcoming.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2Rmk_0kLR6mPU00

Way is doing a job this weekend, but you can tell it’s not really work to him. As the owner of 13 cars and 13 motor­cycles, the Canadian’s eyes light up when he talks about each vehicle. He is quick to point out his observations as to which cars, trucks and motorcycles have most of their original parts and which ones have been restored with newer enhancements.

For this show, each one is required to run. Some are mostly driven in the summer months. Most of them, how­ever, are more show cars than everyday functional transportation.

Owners invest time, money and elbow grease into polishing them. They are decorated in bold and brightly colored paints — lime green, neon orange, pastel blue and fire-­engine red.

Some cost hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. There are hot rods and dragsters and vintage vehicles — even some referred to as novelty miniature cars called “Zingers.” They are 50 years old and don’t run, but they are fun to look at.

“The kids love these,” said Way, referring to the Zingers.

The annual show attracts car enthusiasts from across Western Pennsylvania and beyond, Way said. Guests see cars

from their past and think about that time in their lives when they drove such a vehicle, Way said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xFHl_0kLR6mPU00

It’s fun to reminisce and see the old-time steering wheels and AM radios and hand-cranked manual window openers. The unique body designs of years past are present at this show.

“We are promoting family entertainment,” Way said. “This used to be a show for the guys, but women and families like cars now. The cars get better and better every year. Owners see what other owners have done and they want to do that and better than that.”

The show season starts the weekend of Thanksgiving and ends in April.

Cars will be judged in various categories, and owners can earn points. The event is sanctioned by the International Show Car Association.

A lot of cars are from the 1960s and ’70s.

The show encompasses vehicles such as a 1954 Chevrolet, a 1912 restored firetruck and the original car from the 1973 film “American Graffiti,” a 1932 Ford. Actress Mackenzie Phillips, who was in the movie, will attend.

“I love and appreciate every­thing about this show — the cars, the car owners and our viewing public,” Way said. “I don’t have a favorite, because I appreciate them all.”

During the setup Wednesday, Bobby Maxwell was running the sweeper over one of several red carpets used to showcase his cars. The general manager of Cheswick-based MAXmotive made sure it was spotless, just like all of the 14 vehicles he brought.

The vehicles from MAXmotive are for sale. But most of the other cars, trucks and motorcycles aren’t. Maxwell says every one is his favorite because each has a story. MAXmotive, which is the title sponsor, will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

“I don’t like a dirty carpet,” Maxwell said. “I don’t like dirty windshields. I don’t like dirty tires. If I could ride a horse and buggy to work, I would.”

Maxwell said they chose to sponsor the show to help give car enthusiasts of Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas something to look forward to in displaying their vehicles that they worked so hard on and have so much pride in. He said they want to help keep the car scene going from generation to generation, whether it is a car, truck, classic, hot rod or even one that is brand new.

This show brings out car enthusiasts of all ages, Maxwell said.

“The care of the vehicles started from our grandfather and father,” Maxwell said. “Having a spotless car or truck shows how much pride you have in it and the appreciation of being blessed to have it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh

Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour

Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

WORK STARTING SOON ON PENNDOT PROJECTS

PennDOT is not yet in construction mode for the season but there are two area projects coming soon, and for one of them, the online public plans display is currently underway. Starting this spring, repairs will be made to a bridge over Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township. One of the beams on the bridge carrying Route 403 over 22 at the Cramer Pike exit is damaged and the repair will be done by heating the beam and straightening it. The beam in question is the westernmost one of six beams supporting the bridge deck.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
988
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy