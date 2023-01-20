Read full article on original website
Pregnant Woman Checks Into ER When She Can't Feel Legs, Gets Diagnosed With B12 Deficiency
A recent case report in a medical journal, BMJ Case Reports, notes that a woman in her late 20s was admitted to an ER when her legs went numb. After tests, doctors there soon diagnosed her with a vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet “lacked nutrition,” according to the...
‘Otherwise I’d be dead’: Woman claims Apple Watch saved her life
A woman claims her Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her to a unknown heart condition.Elaine Thompson, 59, went to see a doctor when the device told her she had an irregular rhythm.This led to her being given a heart monitor for a week, which flagged up she flatlined for 19 seconds in her sleep.Elaine, from Gateshead, was then rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart block.She now has a pacemaker and credits her Apple Watch with first alerting her that something was up.Elaine said: “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert...
My Apple Watch 8 died after a swim — here's what I did next
I took my new Apple Watch 8 for a swim and it immediately died. Here's what I did next and how Apple saved the day.
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Undiagnosed heart blockage detected thanks to Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018. As part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter recommended she wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health. The Apple Watch recently detected something wrong...
A male doctor thought I was exaggerating how heavy my periods were. One period lasted 83 days and I ended up needing a blood transfusion.
The author shares how a male ER doctor dismissed her symptoms and she had to fight to stay in the hospital. Her period lasted 83 days.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Single Mom Shows Dentist Dentures She 'Made' Herself After Her Teeth Started Falling Out
Crystal had perfect teeth as a child. But after her second pregnancy, she was eating a salad when her front tooth suddenly snapped off. From there, her dental issues only worsened. She suffered from corrosion, infections, and abscesses. By the time she was 30 years old, Crystal only had nine...
A baby was losing weight and vomiting. At the hospital, doctors discovered he was starving from an almond milk diet.
Doctors thought a sick infant had type 1 diabetes, but he was really starving because his mom was feeding him almond milk.
Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach
A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
'I Almost Lost My Life, But I Chose To Cut Off My Nose Instead'
I was so devastated and shocked that I dropped the phone.
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone
When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots as Al Roker Reveals "I Lost Half My Blood"
Slide 1 of 6: Al Roker is officially back at work after taking two months off to deal with serious health issues. Roker was hospitalized for blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in November 2022, and is revealing details of his treatment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he says. "He is a living, breathing miracle," says Roker's wife Deborah. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."Roker's medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, and he ended up needing seven-hour surgery on his colon and duodenum (a part of the small intestine) as well as having his gallbladder removed. In true Roker fashion, he can joke about the situation now. "I went in for one operation, I got four free," Roker says. "I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done. It's been a journey."Roker says he wasn't aware of the extent of his illness. "Thank God for Deborah," he says. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. … I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was." It turns out his medical team were deeply concerned about the state of his health. "(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there's just no doubt about that."According to the CDC, 900,000 people are affected by DVT every year. Here are the warning signs of blood clots, according to experts.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
