L-S girls shoot lights out against BGM, win eighth straight

Majesta Vos

SULLY — A lights-out shooting performance led to a season-high point total for the Lynnville-Sully girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

The Hawks buried a season-high 13 3-pointers, made more than half of their shots from the floor and dominated on the glass during a 72-26 home win over BGM.

Lynnville-Sully got a career-high 20 points from Majesta Vos and a career-best 18 points from Kate Harthoorn in the South Iowa Cedar League win.

“The girls came out and shot the ball very well tonight,” L-S head girls basketball coach Jerry Hulsing said. “It was a result of us passing the ball crisply and finding the open girls ready to shoot the ball.”

Kate Harthoorn

The Hawks led 20-5 after one quarter and outscored the Bears 25-7 in the second and 17-6 in the third.

Lynnville-Sully shot 52 percent from the floor, made 13-of-16 from 3-point range and connected on 5-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Vos had 20 points and seven rebounds. She was 8-of-11 from the floor.

Harthoorn added 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting from long range. She added three rebounds and four assists.

Greenlee Smock tallied 14 points, two assists and three steals, Aubree Arthur chipped in five points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists and Alaina Roberts added six points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Greenlee Smock

Tatum Huyser collected five points, three rebounds and two assists, Brooke Conover registered four points and five boards and Morgan Jones finished with three rebounds and three assists.

The Hawks (12-4 overall, 9-2 in the SICL) out-rebounded BGM 36-21, had 21 assists on 27 field goals, scored 33 bench points and had a 20-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

It was the Hawks’ eighth straight win and they scored more than 60 points for just the second time this season.

Karagyn Minnaert led BGM with six points, four rebounds and four assists. The Bears (5-10, 2-8) shot 27 percent from the floor and committed 24 turnovers.

“Our defense was pretty good all night, forcing several turnovers,” Hulsing said.