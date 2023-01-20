Read full article on original website
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
FBI Says N. Korea-Related Hacker Group Behind U.S. Crypto Firm Heist
(Reuters) - A hacker group associated with North Korea, the Lazarus Group, also known as APT38, was responsible for the theft last June of $100 million from U.S. crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday. On Jan. 13, North Korean cyber actors used a...
Pope's Congo Visit Seeks to Heal 'Still Bleeding' Wounds, Envoy Says
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Pope Francis's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts that have beset the mineral-rich nation and wrecked the lives of millions, the Vatican's envoy to Kinshasa said. Francis is expected to visit Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb....
Cuba Begins London Court Battle Over Unpaid Castro-Era Debt
LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London's High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country's creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup an estimated $7...
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Pakistanis Make Light of Frequent Power Blackouts
KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan's worst power outage in months became a source of humour for some in the country of 220 million, where an energy network desperately in need of an upgrade can lead to frequent blackouts and electricity rationing. The nationwide outage, the second since October that left schools,...
In China's Tourist Hotspot Sanya, Small Vendors Rue Lukewarm Recovery
SANYA, China (Reuters) -Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China's tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year. After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil, Ong, who also...
Venezuela Calls off Maduro Meeting With Lula, Brazil Govt Says
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Venezuela has decided to call off a previously arranged meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, Lula's press office said. The Brazilian government had announced earlier in the day the two leaders were set to meet in...
Prominent Cameroon Journalist Found Dead After Abduction
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The mutilated body of a prominent Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday. Media advocates described Martinez Zogo's disappearance and death as a further sign of...
Beirut Blast Investigator Charges Two Generals, Former Army Chief - Sources
BEIRUT (Reuters) - A judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut port explosion has charged two of the country's top generals and a former army chief over the blast, three judicial sources said. The three sources said Judge Tarek Bitar had charged spy chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim, State Security...
Iran Condemns Sanctions Imposed by EU, Britain and Threatens Retaliation
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests. "The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights...
Evidence of 'Genocide' Among Brazil's Indigenous Yanomami, Says Minister
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday. Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami...
Indian University Warns Students Not to Screen BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A top Indian university has threatened strict disciplinary action if its students' union carries out plans on Tuesday to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the move might disturb peace and harmony on campus. Modi's government has dismissed the documentary, which questioned...
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
India Blocks BBC Documentary on PM Modi From Airing in India
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers...
Coking Coal Narrows the Gap on Thermal as China Reopens: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) -The premium of high-grade thermal coal over coking coal in Asia is shrinking as China's re-opening and ending of a ban on imports from Australia powers a rally for coking coal, a key steelmaking ingredient. Singapore-traded futures linked to the price of Australian coking coal ended at...
Norway Detains Former Wagner Commander, Denies Any Plan to Deport Him to Russia
OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian police have detained a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, but denied suggestions that he might be deported to Russia. A Russian prisoners' rights group, Gulagu.net, published a recording of a phone interview on Monday with Andrei Medvedev in which he...
